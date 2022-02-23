NZX50 undaunted by Reserve Bank rate rise, 5 per cent slide for Meridian

The New Zealand sharemarket recovered after a 25-point rate rise from the Reserve Bank, but saw a 5 per cent decline in one of its top stocks, Meridian Energy.

The Reserve Bank lifted its official cash rate to 1 per cent on Wednesday, a move expected by bank economists, and increased its expectation of how high interest rates will need to rise in the next few years. The benchmark share index fell after the news but inched back into positive territory during the afternoon.

“In the end we didn't get the 50 basis point move that some were perhaps a little bit worried about,” said Greg Smith​, head of retail at Devon Funds.

“On the whole, some have interpreted the comments as quite hawkish, but the market’s risen, so that’s probably a good pointer.”

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 19.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 12,134.42.

The central bank appeared to be keeping its options open, and was navigating through quite a few moving parts and some uncertainty, including the Omicron outbreak and the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine.

“I think it was all pretty sensible. Steady as she goes – they will retain the right to raise rates by 50 basis points, but they’re not saying what they’ll necessarily do from meeting to meeting,” Smith said.

With earnings season in full swing, shares in Meridian Energy fell 5 per cent to $5.02 after the power generator and retailer reported a 41 per cent drop in half-year profit.

Meridian shares had risen ahead of the “subdued” interim result on Wednesday, and were giving up some of their gains, Smith said.

The company booked a $133 million profit for the period, with revenues down 1 per cent to $1.67 billion, but “underlying profit” was down only $5m.

Spark came up with a good six-month result, reporting a 22 per cent increase in net profit to $179m, pushing its shares up 1.2 per cent to $4.61. It also announced plans to create a subsidiary called Spark TowerCo, to introduce third-party capital and improve the use of its mobile towers.

“The big story was it’s following a path that Vodafone and others globally are going down in terms of monetising tower assets, so it appeared the market liked that,” Smith said.

Among other blue chips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.5 per cent to $28.15, Auckland Airport was up 2.4 per cent at $7.12 ahead of its result on Thursday, Ryman Healthcare rose 1.9 per cent to $9.51, Contact Energy was up 0.6 per cent at $8.25, and Mainfreight fell 0.2 per cent to $78.05.

Shares in media company NZME jumped 15.7 per cent to $1.32 after it more than doubled its annual profit, and Precinct Property was up 3.9 per cent at $1.58 after its result included strong leasing growth.

Across the Tasman, the S&P/ASX200 Index was up 36.5 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 7197.8 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier, Wall Street slid on anxiety over Russian President Vladimir Putin's authorisation to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1 per cent to 4304.76, putting it 10.3 per cent below its January 3 all-time high and into what traders call a correction, a decline of at least 10 per cent but less than 20 per cent.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 per cent to 33,596.61, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.2 per cent to 13,381.52.

Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Benchmark US crude rose 43 cents per barrel to US$91.94 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 4 cents to US$93.89 per barrel in London.

