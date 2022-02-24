Air NZ's international passenger revenue just topped domestic for the first time in two years, CEO says

Air New Zealand will be flying about 9000 people from Australia to New Zealand over the coming weeks, chief executive Greg Foran says.

Last week something happened at Air New Zealand that hasn't been seen for two years, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says.

“We sold more internationally than we did domestically.”

Foran said customers were starting to book international trips because they could see the end of the pandemic was in sight and knew they were going to be able to travel overseas soon.

“Remember that's off a low base, for both.”

Foran said two-thirds of its revenue used to come from its international passenger network, but that was virtually non-existent for the half year to December 31.

Air New Zealand has just posted a $272 million after-tax loss for the period, and Foran expected things to continue to be “bumpy” for the remainder of the financial year with the airline forecasting a full-year pre-tax loss of more than $800m.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline will be investing more in cargo in the future to ensure it remains a good revenue source for the business.

“It's going to be a tough financial year for us. An $800m plus loss is a massive amount of money.”

New Zealand’s Omicron outbreak meant that domestic demand had fallen 35 per cent, he said.

“We know we have more of that to come.”

But he expected domestic travel to come back strong once the outbreak had peaked and case numbers started falling, as it did following lockdowns, when its domestic network was operating at close to pre-Covid levels.

"Kiwis have demonstrated already that they are keen to get out and travel."

He said there was some demand from people wanting to get back into the country under the Government’s phased reopening plan, with about 9000 people booked to fly from Australia over the coming weeks and about 25,000 from the rest of the world.

But the airline would not start to grow until self-isolation was completely removed, he said.

“A metered approach may suit the health system but for travel it really needs to be a situation where it's pretty frictionless to get on a plane.”

Compared to other countries New Zealand was in the “high friction bucket” at the moment which was affecting demand, he said.

On a conference call on Thursday analysts were told scheduled capacity for the upcoming New Zealand winter was 50 to 60 per cent of pre-Covid levels for Pacific Island and Australian routes, 15 to 25 per cent of pre-Covid levels for long haul and 65 to 75 per cent of pre-Covid levels domestically.

"It is somewhat fluid, clearly," said Air New Zealand chief financial officer Richard Thomson.

Foran said next year would be a lot better for Air New Zealand, and how long it took to return to profit would depend on a range of factors, not least the removal of isolation requirements.

Conditions at the moment were the toughest it had been for Air New Zealand, with demand suppressed, border restrictions in place, rising fuel prices and more labour costs, as the airline gears up for the return of international travel, he said.

He said he was feeling confident about its capital raise getting underway by the end of March providing there were no significant market disruptions in the interim.

“Within a few months we're likely to begin growing.

“We're confident that the future of the airline is good.”

Analysts have estimated Air New Zealand will require new equity of $1 billion to $1.2b.

He said the airline planned to launch it’s delayed Auckland-New York flights in December, and it was predicting strong demand for the service.

“It's a bit of a line in the sand.”