S&P/NZX50 Index slides 3.3 per cent into correction after Russia attacks Ukraine

The New Zealand sharemarket closed down 3.3 per cent on Thursday at 11,732.55, following world markets lower after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

The index lost 401.8 points, and was 13.4 per cent below its high of 13,558 on January 8, 2021. A correction is a decline of 10 per cent or more from its recent peak.

It was the worst day for the NZX since March 23, 2020. In addition to the news out of Russia, New Zealand recorded 6137 new community cases of Omicron on Thursday, and one death.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index closed 3.3 per cent down, or 215.1 points, at 6990.6.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent to an eight-month low, deepening the benchmark index's correction. More than 85 per cent of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, with technology companies weighing down the index most.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.6 per cent led by steep losses in Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 per cent.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket closed down more than 3 per cent on Thursday.

Peter McIntyre​, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners, said the already negative New Zealand market had deteriorated since Putin’s announcement during the afternoon.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 3.2 per cent at $27.25.

Among other blue chips, Meridian Energy was down 6.2 per cent to $4.71, Mainfreight lost 2.6 per cent to $76, and Ryman Healthcare was down 5.4 per cent to $8.99.

There had been robust earnings announcements from some companies during the day but “it’s just been one of those days when we’ve seen investors exit some positions or reduce their positions and go over maybe to cash”, McIntyre said.

Volume was fairly light, valued at $131.2m.

Auckland International Airport, which reported a net underlying loss after tax of $11.5 million for the six months ended December 31, fell 3.3 per cent to $6.88.

Air New Zealand, which had also been hard hit by Covid travel restrictions, reported an after tax loss of $272m for the first half. Its shares were down 4 per cent at $1.52.

”Air New Zealand's result, they’re looking like probably having their worst year since 2001. Most investors would be able to read into it that Covid’s been an issue for them, the Auckland lockdown, and higher fuel prices will be a headwind for them,” McIntyre said.

Shares in Sky Television, which saw interim profit fall 29 per cent to $28m, slid 7.4 per cent to $2.49.

Less negative were investors in retirement village operator Summerset, which reported an annual profit of $543.7m, up from $230.8m in 2020. Its shares fell 0.8 per cent to $11.50, following what McIntyre called a “particularly good result”.

Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson​ said the financial reporting season had appeared to be pretty positive, but outside influences were in play.

”Obviously the Russian/Ukraine situation is sounding quite negative over there as we speak, so that’s making a few investors take profits or reduce their exposure to the equity market,” he said.

“Also the Covid situation in New Zealand, that’s also having a bit of a factor with a large increase in numbers. All those things are causing the market to sell off somewhat.

“How the American market reacts tonight will have quite an influence on our market tomorrow,” Williamson said.