'Anaemic bounce' for S&P/NZX50 Index after Russia's Ukraine invasion hit stocks

The New Zealand sharemarket recovered slightly following one of its worst days in the past decade on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index ended the week up 1.6 per cent, or 190.8 points, at 11,923.38, following a 3.3 per cent slide on Thursday.

The New Zealand market had followed other markets lower in reaction to Russia’s invasion, and rose alongside other bourses on Friday

“We’ve had a clearly better day, but given the pasting we got yesterday it’s sort of an anaemic bounce, I’d call it,” said David Price​, institutional equities director at Forsyth Barr.

“I don’t feel a lot of conviction. A lot of things got oversold yesterday. Yesterday was the third-worst day on record basically for 10 years, ex-Covid trading, so it was a big day,” he said.

Trading volumes were pretty light across the board.

“It’s a bit of a relief rally, but I don’t know this will set a trend, I think we’ve still got a bit more volatility to come.

“I think we’ll be probably heading lower for the foreseeable future, not aggressively lower necessarily but with a backdrop with the geopolitical stuff.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.3 per cent at $27.63, Meridian Energy rallied 3.6 per cent to $4.88, and Contact Energy was up 0.5 per cent at $8.04.

Auckland Airport, which released its interim result on Thursday, was up 3.4 per cent at $7.12 following a 3.3 per cent decline the previous session.

Among other blue chips, Mainfreight was up 2.6 per cent at $78.00, Spark was flat at $4.59 after reporting on Wednesday, Ryman Healthcare was up 6 per cent at $9.53, infrastructure investor Infratil was up 3 per cent at $7.86, and Fletcher Building rose 0.7 per cent to $6.70.

Air New Zealand fell a further 1.3 per cent to $1.50 after Thursday’s $272 million half-year loss, while Tourism Holdings was up 2.9 per cent at $2.47 having posted a $4.4m loss in the first half of the financial year.

Price pointed to commentary from Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr on Friday that he said would tend to suggest rates were going to have to push higher faster, which would be negative for the sharemarket.

On Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank lifted the benchmark interest rate to 1 per cent, Orr appeared to admit the central bank was “incredibly worried” about higher inflation.

“It’s a relatively aggressive tack from the Reserve Bank, it almost seems that 50 points is the next move from them,” Price said.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up just 7 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 6998 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks initially tumbled as prices surged for oil, wheat and other commodities on worries the Russia-Ukraine conflict would disrupt global supplies.

But the moves moderated as the day progressed, particularly after US President Joe Biden said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans and announced new sanctions that fell short of what some had suggested.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.6 per cent at the start of trading before flipping to a gain of 1.5 per cent. The benchmark index closed up 63.20 points at 4288.70.

Courtney Crow Stocks initially fell worldwide, after Russia's attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets, before staging a recovery.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite swing from a 3.4 per cent loss in the morning to a 3.3 per cent gain by the end of the day, rising 436.10 points to 13,473.59.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose a more modest 92.07 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 33,223.83. It rallied back from an earlier 859-point loss. The S&P 500

The heaviest losses hit stocks in Europe, after officials called Russia’s nearby moves a “brutal act of war,” with the German DAX down 4 per cent.

