Bunnings' $202,000 demand to builder set aside, High Court judge rules

A building company has succeeded in having a $202,000 demand made by Bunnings set aside, a High Court judge has ruled.

In June last year, Bunnings served residential builder Sunrise Management with a statutory demand to pay $202,312 for building supplies including Gib board, cedar panelling, flashings and other supplies for the construction of houses.

Sunrise made an application to the High Court in Auckland to set aside Bunnings’ demand for payment.

The judgment by Associate Judge Rachel Sussock said the application relied on Sunrise having a “reasonably arguable” counterclaim against Bunnings which exceeded the amount of the demand.

The judgment said Sunrise’s counterclaim related to the supply of weatherboards by Bunnings.

Sunrise said, prior to it becoming a commercial customer, Bunnings made clear representations that it did not sell imported weatherboards – specifically, not weatherboards from China, it said.

Sunrise said that contrary to those representations and to Sunrise’s order and Bunnings’ invoices for the weatherboards, the weatherboards supplied were manufactured in China.

Sunrise said that before it became aware of the origin of the weatherboards, they were used in the construction of four houses.

The weatherboards on two of the houses had since been replaced and two more were to be reclad, it said.

As a result of the alleged breach of contract, Sunrise said it had suffered loss exceeding $300,000, with a claim filed in the District Court to recover the loss shortly after the application to set aside was filed.

Bunnings said that Sunrise’s weatherboard claim was without merit, the judgment said.

Bunnings was disputing it in the District Court including on the grounds of limitation and remoteness of damage and had brought a counterclaim for the amounts owing in respect of the weatherboards of $37,414.

Bunnings said a no set-off clause in its terms of trade prevented Sunrise from relying on any counterclaim in seeking to set aside the demand.

The judge said to succeed in its application to set aside Bunnings’ demand on the basis of a counterclaim, Sunrise did not have to prove its counterclaim.

Sunrise was only required to establish that its position was reasonably arguable on affidavit evidence, the judge said.

The director of Sunrise, a “Ms Liu”, filed an affidavit, with her translation, in support of the company’s application.

It said in August 2019 she was approached by a “Mr Yu” of Bunnings who encouraged Sunrise to move its business to Bunnings.

During the application process Liu sought further information through the exchange of messages with Yu on mobile messaging service WeChat, it said.

Liu asked if the weatherboard was imported from China, it said.

She was told by Yu it was made in New Zealand, not imported from China, it said.

Yu said “we are scared of selling imported products. We can’t afford if problems occur” the affidavit said.

Liu said it must be careful about cladding material in case problems arose, it said.

She said she trusted Bunnings wouldn’t sell faulty products because it was a big company, it said.

Yu said if there were any problems, Bunnings would not deflect responsibility, it said.

The judgment said Yu disputed Liu’s description of how Sunrise became a client of Bunnings but did not dispute the translation of the messages.

Shortly following completion of the application process, Bunnings provided Sunrise with a quote for weatherboards using a product code number for Pineclad weatherboards manufactured in New Zealand from New Zealand timber, it said.

Bunnings only advertised New Zealand made weatherboards, Pineclad, on its website, it said.

Sunrise ordered weatherboards using the code in January 2020 for use in the construction of four houses.

Bunnings delivered the weatherboards a few days later with a Bunnings invoice recording the code for the product as Pineclad.

Although invoicing and contracting to supply Pineclad, Bunnings in fact supplied a product called Pinetrim XT which is a weatherboard imported from China.

Yu said that at the time of delivery and prior to installation, Sunrise was made aware that Pinetrim XT weatherboards were manufactured in China.

Bunnings said it offered Sunrise the opportunity to return the weatherboards upon or shortly after delivery.

Both Liu and Sunrise builder and manager Weng Bin disputed that they were aware in January that the weatherboards were imported.

Bin said if he had known the weatherboards were imported from China they would have been returned immediately.

Bin said he only discovered that the weatherboards were from China in May 2020.

Sunrise said it would not have entered into the contract if it had not received assurances from Bunnings about the origins of the weatherboards it supplied.

The judge found it was reasonably arguable that Bunnings made alleged misrepresentations which induced Sunrise to enter into a contract.

The judge it was reasonably arguable that the no set-off clause did not apply.

The judge said Sunrise’s it was reasonably arguable that Sunrise had a counterclaim that exceeded the value of Bunnings’ statutory demand.

The statutory demand was set aside, the judge said.