Over 10,000 potential business Covid rule breaches reported to WorkSafe

Mask and PPE breaches top the list of notifications to WorkSafe about businesses potentially not following Covid rules.

Between January 1, 2021​ and January 27, 2022​, WorkSafe received 10,803 notifications of potential Covid-19 rule breaches by businesses, of which 3628 were about masks and PPE.

That was followed by 1525 notifications about vaccination passes; 1445 about physical distancing; 1075 about businesses being open or trading when they were not allowed to be; and 803 about contact tracing.

There were 256 notifications about potential vaccination mandate breaches.

READ MORE:

* Government departments advised to 'pause' dismissal of unvaccinated workers

* Customers key to reporting Covid-19 rule breakers to WorkSafe, says hospitality union

* Carterton cafe allows dining on site despite opting out of vaccine pass system



Notifications about other potential breaches related to overcrowding (403), staffing (173), and seated service (154).

A notification did not mean a breach was later verified, said Marcus Nalter​, head of Here Matatū (operations group) at WorkSafe.

Getty Images The number of potential breaches was small compared to the businesses complying with the rules, Worksafe said.

“Please note that this number of potential breaches is small in comparison to the number of New Zealand businesses and organisations complying with the rules,” Nalter said.

Three restaurants, a barber, an MMA studio and a tattoo parlour were fined a total of $164,000 for flouting Covid-19 rules during the first eight weeks spent under the new traffic light system.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said hospitality business owners and their teams were the ones at the coal face ensuring the rules were followed.

“In a busy restaurant environment and with limited staff it is not always easy to have sufficient staff to be constantly monitoring diners,” Bidois said.

“The majority comply with the rules, but there have been a few cases where hospitality workers have had to deal with unreasonable and aggressive customers which we hope we won’t see continuing as Omicron cases increase.”

Businesses needed to let customers know what was required of them under the rules, she said. Sharing the responsibility between customers and businesses over following the rules would lighten the impact on workers.

“Staff often feel uncomfortable asking customers to comply with the rules so the more that this can be a shared responsibility the better. For example by offering your vaccine pass rather than waiting to be asked for it and ensuring you are masked when moving around the establishment.”

Chloe Ann-King​, founder of hospitality union Raise the Bar, said the situation was “pretty dire” for hospitality workers. On top of having to enforce Covid requirements, members were being worked to the stage of burnout and were leaving the industry in droves.

Health and safety issues had been rife in the hospitality industry even before Covid-19 hit, she said.

David White/Stuff Chloe Ann-King, of Raise The Bar, said members were leaving the hospitality industry in droves.

“Then you throw in a global pandemic where already, in the 16 years I worked the industry, hospo employers had absolutely no understanding of their legal obligations to their workers, and now they’re having to actually learn about what they should be doing with social distancing and enforcing those masks.

“Really they should be going further than what the Government has mandated in that they should be talking to their workers. If those workers want to introduce even more health and safety in-house policies, then that should be done.”

As well as inadequate rest and meal breaks, wage theft had worsened during the pandemic, she said.

“On top of the health and safety issues, the lack of enforcing customers to wear those masks, the lack of scanning in properly, the lack of just checking people have their vaccine passports, on top of that these workers are being stolen off.”

Following the end of the alert levels late last year and the introduction of the Covid protection framework, or traffic light system, New Zealand moved to the red setting on January 23 after indications Omicron was spreading in the community.

Most of the country was at orange during January, aside from Northland which was at red until January 20.

At the red setting, mask wearing is required to enter many businesses and indoor spaces, visitors and customers may be required to show a vaccine pass, and many businesses and gatherings have a 100-person limit. At hospitality businesses and events, people have to be seated and socially distanced.