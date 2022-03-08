Art of the covenant: The tactic supermarkets have been using to 'unduly restrict' competition

The Commerce Commission says major supermarkets have been using covenants to “unduly restrict retail competition” in the grocery sector by limiting land use and availability.

In a bid to improve supermarket competition the Commerce Commission has recommended the Government prohibit supermarkets from being allowed to use covenants that inhibit grocery store development.

In its final report on the supermarket sector the Commerce Commission said the availability of land for supermarket development was aggravated by major chains placing restrictive covenants on land and exclusivity covenants in leases that prevented rivals from developing stores.

The commission said the availability of suitable sites was a key requirement for successful entry and expansion of new supermarkets.

It recommended the Government prohibit restrictive and exclusive covenants, and monitor land banking by major supermarkets.

A restrictive covenant is a promise not to do something that is registered against land and imposes restrictions on how that land can be developed or used. They are attached to land, binding subsequent owners or tenants, the commission said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Commerce Commission identified more than 100 exclusivity covenants and more than 90 restrictive covenants entered into by supermarkets.

Exclusivity covenants were provisions contained in lease agreements that restricted competitors from operating in the same shopping centre, and generally had durations of 20 or more years, it said.

The commission said restrictive covenants and exclusivity covenants may be in breach of the Commerce Act.

The Commerce Commission identified more than 100 exclusivity covenants and more than 90 restrictive covenants entered into by the major supermarkets Woolworths NZ (owner of Countdown) and Foodstuffs (owner of New World and Pak 'n Save), the majority of which were still active.

It did not assess the individual impact of each land banked or covenanted site on competition, or considered the availability of alternatives in each area where there was a land banked or covenanted site.

Instead, it analysed the impact each type of conduct was likely to have on the availability of sites more generally.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings says the final report has concluded that competition in the grocery sector is not working well for New Zealanders.

The commission said the prevalence of covenants varied amongst the major supermarkets.

Submissions on its draft report, including by the major supermarkets, were generally supportive of improving site availability by addressing restrictive covenants and exclusivity covenants in leases, it said.

Woolworths NZ noted that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission considered actions taken to address exclusivity covenants in leases in Australia had a positive impact on competition.

A supermarket may use a restrictive covenant when buying from a vendor who agreed to register a covenant against other land in the area held by the vendor.

The commission said it was aware that major supermarkets entered into leases which contained covenants restricting the development of competition including butcheries, bakeries and fruit and vegetable stores nearby.

These exclusivity covenants in leases appeared to largely take place in relation to shopping centres or malls, it said.

The commission said the lodging of covenants in leases on sites that might otherwise be suitable for grocery store development was likely to be “a significant factor” in preventing or slowing entry and expansion of competition.

In some instances, restrictive covenants may significantly reduce the value of the land, indicating that retailers may expect the benefits of lodging restrictive covenants, for example increased profits as a result of reduced competition, to outweigh any impact on asset value, it said.

The commission said it understood that a restrictive covenant may often be registered against a title before it was sold, limiting future operation of a food or grocery store at the site.

Sites were also sometimes acquired for the purposes of restricting the development of a competitor’s store and subsequently sold after a restrictive covenant was lodged, it said.

Increased revenues realised from covenant arrangements may subsequently be shared with the associated landowner or landlord in the form of higher rent payable or a higher purchase price for land, it said.

Covenants were more likely to be used than land banking to restrict a competitor’s ability to enter or expand, given the costs associated with acquiring and holding land for extended periods of time, it said.

However, if covenants were no longer an option there may be an increase in the use of land banking for these purposes, it said.

Because of this, the commission recommended that the Government, via a new grocery sector regulator, monitor the extent of land banking undertaken by the major supermarkets.

“Overall, we consider that the use of these covenants is likely to unduly restrict retail competition in the retail grocery sector, and that changes to the practice of lodging covenants restricting the development of supermarket or other grocery retailers would improve the conditions for entry and expansion.”

The commission said Foodstuffs South Island indicated it was generally supportive of removing existing restrictive covenants on land, was willing to provide a binding undertaking that any covenants would not be enforced on land that had been sold, would not register new restrictive covenants on land as part of the process of selling property, and was supportive of a review of the use of covenants in other contexts.

Foodstuffs North Island indicated a willingness to immediately start the process to remove all existing restrictive land covenants and exclusivity provisions in leases, and to make no further use of them, and was supportive of the development and implementation of an industry-wide solution addressing restrictive covenants and exclusivity provisions in leases, it said.

Foodstuffs North Island had already removed a number of restrictive covenants that were formerly in place, the report said.

The commission said major supermarkets may face practical difficulties in removing existing restrictive covenants on a voluntary basis.

Even where records had been kept of existing covenants, removing them would require the support of other affected parties, such as the current owner, it said.

Wigley Law principal Michael Wigley, who submitted on the supermarket study, said asking the Government to legislate to ban restrictive covenants, and a monitored watch-and-see approach to land banking, were sensible approaches.

He said the commission’s statement that covenants and land banking may be a breach the Companies Act was a warning to supermarkets.

“Implicitly, that puts such covenants and land banking on the radar, so the supermarkets know any such action will be closely reviewed by the commission and by the grocery regulator,” Wigley said.

“If supermarket conduct doesn’t change to the better, take next steps such as enforcement action, change to legislation, and so on.”

New Zealand Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton applauded the Commerce Commission for its final report into supermarket competition.

The regulator was right to take issue with red tape that hindered competitors entering the market, he said.

“Under existing rules, any entrant would have to find the small number of sites where they would be allowed to put up supermarkets, ensure those sites were not restricted by covenants, secure the sites, and work through years of planning and consenting processes – with hundreds of millions of dollars tied up while waiting,” Crampton said.