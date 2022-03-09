Commute gets pricier for Kiwi drivers as Russian invasion boosts oil price

New Zealand drivers are facing a hike of about $1 a litre in petrol in just three months as nervousness about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes the cost of oil and other commodities sky-high.

Fuel increases in the last year have not been pretty, and things are going to get worse. In most parts of the country the price of 91 octane petrol is over $3.00, is likely to be $3.30 within weeks, and is headed for $3.50, said AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins.

“I went past a price board today and every fuel on it started with a $3. Within a week you’ll be paying $3.50 for 98 [octane],” Collins said.

According to Stats NZ, the average price for 1 litre of 91 octane petrol was $2.45 in the December 2021 quarter, up from $2.00 in the March 2021 quarter.

Since December, the driver of a fairly average car, a 2008 Toyota Corolla who commuted 10 kilometres each way to work would be paying at least $4 more a week.

If the price of 91 hit $3.50, they’d be paying about $9 a week more, from $16.41 in December to $23.45.

John Bisset/Stuff

Collins, whose Mazda CX3 had fuel consumption of 10.7 litres per 100km, would see a weekly fuel bill for a 10km commute jump from $26.21 in December to $37.45.

If the commute was 20km each way, the Corolla driver would see the cost of their weekly journey rise $14, from $32.83 in December to $46.90.

The benchmark international price of oil was about US$92 a barrel before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and is currently about US$126.

“In the short-term, everybody’s nervous, that’s what’s driving the price up,” Collins said.

“Longer term it’s harder to pick because it’ll be dictated by the resolution that occurs in Eastern Europe and some of the production that comes in. How high? US$150 a barrel, if not more.”

It was hard to say if the price of 91 would hit $4 a litre at New Zealand pumps, he said. It would depend on whether Russia, a major exporter, could sell its oil to China which could bring prices down.

“I see it being crazy up to about US$150, it could even get higher, then I see some kind of sensibility returning to the market.

“So I don’t see them having that big production rush again, the big boom followed by, like in 2014 it dropped by 60 per cent within three months, it went bust, they oversupplied.

“I can’t see that big volatility happening this time but who knows what it’ll be like at Christmas, it all depends on what the situation is.”

Collins said the oil producers were the big winners, not the oil companies, who were having to buy supplies in a highly volatile market.

Martin Meissner/AP The benchmark international price of oil was about US$92 a barrel before Russia invaded Ukraine, and is currently about US$126.

“They don’t know whether to buy the supply that they need in three weeks’ time today or tomorrow because the price could change US$15 a barrel.

“It’s a risky thing for them, they’re trying to operate within a margin, they’re sucking some of it up but they’re not the big profit-takers right now.”

Petrol retailers were not necessarily selling petrol at the price they bought it for, but with an eye on what they would have to pay for the next lot, he said.

Driving in the North Island was cheaper than in the South Island because the larger population meant more petrol stations, Collins said.

In 2021, the average annual fuel bill in the North Island was $3653, and in the South Island it was $4019.

Road transport organisation National Road Carriers said the sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis would inevitably lead to freight cost increases.

The association’s chief operating officer, James Smith​, said fuel prices rose by 18c a litre over the last week, exhaust emission additive AdBlue had risen in price by 40 per cent since January, and other costs such as labour and parts continued to rise.

“No costs are going down,” he said.

“These increases will blow right through the supply chain and will add cost to everything consumers buy, from groceries to clothing to building supplies.”

It was not possible to give a figure for freight cost increases as every carrier was different.