Supermarket report 'disappointing', Matt Tukaki blasts Commerce Commission

Māori have been let down by the Commerce Commission’s supermarket report, says National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki​, who wants to get the commission's work reviewed by Australia’s competition watchdog.

Tukaki made a submission to the commission as part of its market study into competition in the supermarket sector, arguing that a duopoly did not treat ensure fair treatment of Māori suppliers, along with others.

He also wanted the commission to consider recommending the forced sale of Foodstuffs and Countdown’s Four Square and Fresh Choice stores as an option to help make way for a third player.

In its final report released on Tuesday, the commission decided against a supermarket business break-up but recommended smaller changes such as encouraging, but not forcing, Countdown and Foodstuffs to wholesale groceries to rivals.

Tukaki said he would write to Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark​ to call in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to do a peer review.

“The report just does not have enough depth or detail in terms of the recommendations or what everyone was expecting the outcome to be, which is a signal for an entry of a third market operator, to increase competition.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff National Maori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki said the report was “very light touch, and it was absolutely disappointing”.

Tukaki said he was very disappointed at the commission’s level of engagement with te ao Māori (the Māori world).

“We had to force ourselves in towards the end of last year to participate in the review process and organise submissions and so-on.”

Māori had 50 per cent of fish quota, and were significant producers of beef, dairy, lamb, kiwifruit and other crops.

“We are massive primary producers that ultimately supply end product to the supermarket chains and so it beggars belief that a $60 billion aspect of the national economy, the Māori economy, wasn’t engaged early on in the discussions,” he said.

“Why we were late to the table, it’s not that we didn’t want to be at the table, we did, it’s just the Commerce Commission weren’t engaging.”

He said there had been a privacy issue with the commission’s treatment of metadata regarding some of the submitters, who were also Māori suppliers. There was a fear that if they were identified the two big supermarket chains would cancel contracts.

Tukaki said that after the commission’s Māori engagement phase in November 2021, the supermarket chains put in Official Information Act requests to the Commerce Commission asking for the transcripts of Māori submissions.

Countdown said it had made no request. Foodstuffs North Island made an OIA request for a transcript of the iwi consultation hui.

“We had three Māori representatives attend the hui,” said Emma Wooster, Foodstuffs NZ corporate affairs manager.

“Following the Commission's earlier conference, the full transcripts of the conference were made public on the commission's website and, having expected similar transparency, we made a request to the commission for the transcript of the hui.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tukaki said the recommendations would not help regional centres, or provincial communities such as Kaitaia.

The commission withheld the full transcript of the hui, partly for privacy reasons, but provided a summary to Foodstuffs.

A commission spokesperson said a gap in its engagement with Māori became clear after publication of the draft report in July 2021, and it sought comment through a number of hui and written submissions to be taken into consideration for the final report.

The authority, Nga Ngaru Ruatahi o Aotearoa​, had taken issue with supermarkets trying to restrict competition through land banking or land covenants. In its final report, the commission recommended the Government prohibit restrictive and exclusive covenants, and monitor land banking by major supermarkets.

Tukaki said that did not go far enough, and the commission should have requested an immediate legislative amendment to stop it.

He said there were also not enough details about the proposed mandatory code of conduct to protect suppliers from the supermarkets’ market power, and the commission did not go far enough to give a clear signal to investors in particular for a third operator to enter the market.

“It was all very light touch, and it was absolutely disappointing considering we have a significant cost of living problem in this country.”

Tukaki said the recommendations would not help regional centres, or provincial communities such as Kaitaia where there was just a Pak ‘n Save supermarket and the closest Countdown was 82 kilometres away in Kaikohe.

In a submission to the commission, Shayne Walker​, chief executive of Ngati​ Porou Holding Company, said the lack of competition resulted in significant food affordability and food access issues for Ngati Porou and Māori generally.

“This lack of competition, innovation and equality has directly affected the wellbeing of Ngati Porou whanau and Maori.”

Ngati Porou had wanted the commission to consider an Aotearoa Māori-led grocery retail market channel.

In the East Coast north of Gisborne, where many people struggled to afford food, Foodstuffs had a monopoly with Four Square outlets in Tokomaru Bay, Ruatoria and Te Araroa. People from those communities had to travel for hours to access affordable food in Gisborne, Walker said.

Te ao Māori needed to consider if it could invest in the grocery sector in its current state, Tukaki said.

“Is it something we can drive money into and therefore who are those iwi likely to be? They’re probably likely to be the big ones with the healthy balance sheets.”

Another possibility was a partnership between an enterprise and iwi Māori, but there was not enough clarity about risk yet, he said.