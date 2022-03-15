War in Ukraine: Xero axes services in Russia, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare continues sales

Two more New Zealand businesses have made decisions about their presence in Russia given the rogue nation’s attack on Ukraine.

It has been estimated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted about 300 Western companies to cease business operations in Russia.

New Zealand-founded cloud accounting business Xero is the latest to join the exodus, saying it “strongly advocates for the restoration of peace”, and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people.

New Zealand stock exchange-listed healthcare business Fisher and Paykel Healthcare on the other hand says it will continue operating in Russia.

READ MORE:

* Russia’s war driving up wheat prices and threatening global supplies of bread, meat and eggs

* Fonterra should walk away from Russia, says Federated Farmers

* Russians bid farewell to Instagram before midnight ban



Fisher and Paykel Healthcare spokesman Marcus Driller said it had a sales office and distribution centre in Russia, where it employed a small number of staff.

“Our products are being used as a key treatment by hospitals for patients with Covid-19, so our priority during this time is ensuring that patients can continue to be treated,” Driller said.

Its medical devices were sold in more than 120 countries, including in Russia and the Ukraine.

He said medical devices were often exempted from sanctions on humanitarian grounds, and the company was closely monitoring developments in regard to sanctions.

Supplied Xero customers in or displaced from Ukraine and facing financial challenges could contact Xero at any time for support.

In a blog post, Xero said its service would no longer be available in Russia.

“After strongly considering the needs of the many stakeholders connected to Xero and our values, Xero has decided not to offer its service in Russia at this time,” it said.

A spokeswoman for Xero said it did not break down customer numbers by country in Europe, but on a global scale, the total number of customers in Russia was “very small”.

The blog post said Xero was working with affected customers, so they could take the appropriate action for their circumstances and extract their data.

Xero would also continue to hold and protect their data for a period of time, consistent with its data retention policy, so that it could be made available should Xero reintroduce its services to Russia.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, including applicable global sanctions regimes, and will continue to take appropriate action, staying true to our values as we call for peace and the right outcome for Ukraine and the rest of the world.”

Xero did not have any suppliers, staff or premises located in Russia nor any staff or premises in Ukraine, but it did have a small number of small business customers based in both countries, it said.

“For any Xero customers in or displaced from Ukraine facing financial challenges, we’re committed to listening to and supporting them.”

Fonterra has suspended shipments to Russia but continues to operate its entities in the country at this stage, despite Federated Farmers urging the cooperative to get out.

AJ Hackett International plans to keep operating its sites in Russia’s capital city Moscow and Russia’s largest resort city Sochi.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, which is a separate business to AJ Hackett International, has asked its sister company to reconsider its stance on operations in Russia.

Mainfreight and Sanford have also stopped doing business with Russia.

Last week Parliament unanimously passed sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said specific sanctions would be included in regulations sitting under the Russia Sanctions Act.

“Administration of the sanctions would require the establishment of a robust framework to assess the applicability of potential targets.”

This was currently being worked on at pace, she said.

“It will involve a range of agencies that have specific expertise and experience in this area.”