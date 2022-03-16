Bill intended to reduce investor demand expected to pass Thursday

Shipping gridlock, empty shelves, a depleted workforce, record building permits and the rise of house prices have shaped the building industry. (First published December 14, 2021)

A bill designed to reduce investor demand by not allowing interest deductions on many residential rental properties is expected to be passed in Parliament on Thursday.

In March last year, the Government announced a suite of new housing policies in a bid to reign in the housing market.

They included the extension of the bright line test, and the removal of the ability to deduct mortgage interest on rental properties from taxes.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government on Thursday aimed to pass the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2021–22, GST, and Remedial Matters) Bill, which had been designed to reduce investor demand while still encouraging the building of new homes.

“We want to level the playing field and make it easier for first-home buyers to secure a home, while also ensuring there are no obstacles to supply,” Robertson said.

There were exemptions for land businesses, property development and new builds from the interest limitation rules, he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The legislation designed to switch off interest deductions for many owners of residential rental properties

Deloitte tax specialists say the bill features two main proposals in relation to interest deductions that apply to :

Interest deductions on many residential properties bought on or after March 27, 2021 will not be allowed from October 1, 2021.

Interest on loans for residential properties bought before March 27, 2021 can still be claimed as an expense, but the interest deductions will be phased out from October 1, 2021.

They say if money is borrowed on, or after, March 27, 2021 to maintain or improve property acquired before 27 March 2021, it will be immediately non-deductible from October 1, 2021 rather than being subject to the phase out rule.

New builds are excluded from the interest denial rules and property developers should not be affected by the changes, and will still be able to claim interest as an expense, they say.

The tax specialists said people had lots of different and complicated ways of holding property.

“How these rules will impact on individual taxpayers will vary depending on their particular circumstances.”