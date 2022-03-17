Motorists pay 15c more a litre than they should for high octane petrol: AA

The reason for the price gap between 91 octane petrol and premium petrols is a mystery, the Automobile Association says.

It is more than a month since petrol stations were required to advertise the price of premium petrol to help improve competition, and nothing has changed, said AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins.

There have been seven complaints to the Commerce Commission about possible non-compliance with the new rules, including failure to display all prices, prices too small to read, no prices displayed at all, and the price displayed not matching the price charged.

Collins noted it had been a volatile period in world markets, but motorists were still paying about 15c to 16c a litre more than they should be. “We welcome the oil companies justifying the price difference because it’s still a mystery to us.”

Currently, the average price of 91 was up 5.5 per cent over the past 28 days at $2.82 a litre, according to app Gaspy on Wednesday afternoon.

The average price of 95 octane was up 7.3 per cent at $3.01, and 98 octane was up 9.9 per cent at $3.19.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff

The price of petrol jumped well above $3 a litre after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and has since eased, following the international oil price and the Government’s temporary reduction in fuel excise.

Premium petrol, which sold at higher prices and margins than regular petrol, contributed to high industry profitability, the Commerce Commission said in its 2019 report into the retail fuel sector.

The extra margin made by fuel companies did not appear to reflect the actual cost differences, the commission said. The lack of premium petrol prices displayed on price boards made it hard for consumers to compare prices, contributing to the higher margins.

“I’ve yet to see any significant changing in the margins as a consequence of those price boards going up,” Collins said.

“I know it’s only a month and I know it’s been extremely volatile, but from what I saw in the margins and the price differences a year ago they’re still about the same.”

He said the AA had never received a satisfactory answer from the fuel industry about the price difference between 91, and 95 and 98. It may have some additives in it, but the cost of those additives was not reflected in the prices currently being charged, he said.

The infrastructure was the same for both 91 and premium. But a difference of about 3c or 4c in landed price, before margins and taxes are added, ended up in 15c to 16c extra at the pump, and it had been as high as 20c, Collins said.

“Collectively it’s about 15c to 16c more expensive than we think it needs to be,” he said.

Late-model cars with high compression motors needed to use higher octane fuel. The lower the octane rating, such as diesel, the more likely the fuel could pre-ignite under compression, causing “knocking”.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) data for December pointed to about two-thirds of imported fuel being 91, and a bit over one-third premium grade, although the levels would fluctuate.

Alden Williams/Stuff Motorists won’t yet feel the full impact of changes to regulate the fuel market, the Commerce Commission says.

Z did not stock 98, spokeswoman Kiri Shannon said, but it sold 95 octane.

“Higher octane fuels are more expensive due to their higher fixed costs to lower volume ratio – meaning they are more expensive to produce due to higher processing and distillation requirements.”

Data provided by the Commerce Commission was from 2019, and there had been "significant market volatility" in the cost of fuel since then, she said.

Motor Trade Association energy and environment sector manager Ian Baggott​ said most of the price difference could be explained by the smaller amount of high octane petrol sold. There was some cost, such as a dedicated underground tank.

“It’s a low volume and service stations have to make the call on whether they choose to stock it. They will do it either based on their understanding of the local market. It’s predominantly the higher spec European vehicles that use higher octane fuel.”

Some MTA service station members said customers appreciated being able to see the full range of prices on difference fuels, although some customers found the extra information confusion, he said.

The gap between 91 and premium petrol would remain until more vehicles came into the fleet that needed 95 octane or higher.

A Commerce Commission spokeswoman said the full effect of changes to regulate the fuel market would not be felt yet at the retail level.

From July, fuel wholesalers and distributors had to supply information to help the commission monitor and report on the competitive performance of the fuel market. The price difference between 91 octane and premium fuel may be included, she said.