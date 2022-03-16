'There’s a real buzz': Tourism leaders celebrate border opening but warn of gradual recovery

The Prime Minister’s outlined the latest dates for the opening of NZ’s border – this time for overseas visitors.

Tourism leaders are celebrating an announcement New Zealand’s border reopening is being brought forward, but warn it will take time for visitor numbers to recover.

The Government will open the New Zealand border to vaccinated Australian tourists from 11.59pm on April 12.

Then, on May 1, tourists from visa-waiver countries, like the United States, UK, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada and Singapore, will be able to enter New Zealand for the first time in more than 700 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash both warned it would take time to rebuild the international tourism sector.

“We do know this is going to be a bit of a slow burn,” Nash said.

Air New Zealand has hired 700 crew and pilots in the past six months and expects the number to grow as international travel returns.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said it was the day New Zealand had been waiting for.

“There’s a real buzz today,” Foran said.

The airline had more than 50 flights per week on its 15 international routes and would adjust capacity to meet demand in the coming months as New Zealand headed into winter, he said.

“Flights across the Tasman have been particularly popular, especially over the Easter period where we have added over 90 flights to keep up with demand over that period.”

On its long-haul network, it was seeing particular interest in journeys from North America around the July holiday period, he said.

“It’s a sign that tourists still have New Zealand at the top of their bucket list.”

With border restrictions easing the airline was rebuilding its aircrew, he said.

Since October Air New Zealand had rehired about 700 flight attendants and pilots with more opportunities on the horizon over the next six months when international passenger numbers increased, he said.

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) chief executive Lynda Keene said it expected a quick uptake in visitors from the visiting friends and relatives market from Australia.

The first long-haul visitors would also be visiting friends and relatives, as well as high net worth visitors and working holiday visa holders.

“Mainstream” tourists would not start to come back until the last quarter of the year, she said.

“There’s a lot of global competition and many visitors that have been waiting for New Zealand to be available may have already booked a ticket to another destination.”

TECNZ was forecasting arrivals for the year to May 2023 to be about 56 per cent of pre-Covid arrivals.

It expected a return to 70 per cent of pre-Covid arrivals for the year to May 2024, and about 83 per cent the following year, before being back to pre-Covid levels of 3.9 million arrivals per year by May 2026.

Flight Centre New Zealand general manager David Coombes said the border opening would bring more flight options, which would result in competitive prices.

He said, to kick start the tourism sector, the Government should consider moving Australia opening date two weeks earlier to April 1, as this would capture all of Australia's school holiday dates, which varied per state.

“This will also ensure airline capacity returns sooner and in time for Kiwis to head over the ditch for our own school holidays.”

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said it was an important moment for Auckland Airport following two years of virtually no international passengers.

"Allowing eligible travellers to cross freely into New Zealand marks a huge step in our recovery and that of the tourism industry, with everyone now able to look forward again with growing confidence."

There were currently flights to 25 destinations from New Zealand, down from 43 international destinations pre-pandemic, she said.

Overall, international traveller numbers at Auckland Airport had fallen more than 90 per cent to 2900 per day from 30,000 per day before the outbreak of Covid-19, she said.

“While the reopening of New Zealand’s border won’t be a big bang, and we think it will take time for passenger flows to recover, we are very optimistic about the future.”

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said the border opening announcement was the best news airlines had received in the past two years.

Airlines could start to reschedule flights to the country with confidence, he said.

“Now New Zealand is coming out of hibernation, we expect to see an increase in the number of international airlines and direct flight destinations,” he said.

There were currently 13 international airlines servicing New Zealand, he said.

It would be a gradual climb back to the 29 airlines that brought passengers to New Zealand pre-Covid, he said.

He said the decision had come in the nick of time as airlines planned their schedules for summer.

“We’re one of the very last countries in the world to open to international visitors.

"Competition around the world for the tourism dollar is strong.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa spokeswoman Ann-Marie Johnson said tourism was the first industry to be affected by the pandemic and would be the last to recover.

"Tourism operators both large and small have made huge sacrifices but can now focus on rebuilding their businesses,” Johnson said.

The timing of the reopening would be a boost for the upcoming ski season, she said.

Wednesday's announcement provided certainty for travellers to plan ahead and make their bookings, and for tourism operators to prepare their businesses, hire staff and renew contact with their international markets, she said.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) chief executive Lisa Hopkins said it anticipated between 50 to 60 business events with international attendees would now be able to proceed with confidence this year, bringing export revenue and cash flow back to the sector.

The process for visitors to enter the country needed to be refined, as currently, it was cumbersome and not fit for purpose, she said.

It also wanted the Government to indicate when a shift in the Covid-19 Protection Framework from red to green could be expected, she said.

“We understand that can’t happen right now in the midst of the Omicron peak, but we are keen to ensure this is uppermost in the Government’s thinking.”

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said bringing forward the opening date allowed New Zealand businesses to better connect with clients and forge new connections abroad.

"By loosening border restrictions we send a positive signal to the rest of the world that we are once again open for business."

It was important to extend the opening of the border to non-visa waiver countries like China, to bring skilled workers and large tourism markets back, he said.