Air New Zealand to benefit from lack of competition when border opens, analyst says

Air New Zealand’s load factor is expected to improve in the short term but its capacity may not increase much, an analyst says.

Air New Zealand is expected to profit from a lack of competition when New Zealand’s border opens, a stock analyst says.

This week the Government announced the border reopening would be brought forward by several months, with Australian visitors allowed to enter the country from 11.59pm on April 12, and the rest of the world from 11.59pm May 1.

In a recent research note on Air New Zealand, Macquarie Securities analyst Nick Mar said strong demand on the Tasman would fill up existing seats, but there was not expected to be too much capacity added initially.

“The announcement around reopening to Australian visitors from 13 April will be positive for demand, but may rather drive load factors than capacity (which is good for profitability),” Mar said.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran this week said it would adjust capacity to meet demand in the coming months as New Zealand headed into winter.

At this stage the airline has just one or two flights a day from Auckland to Sydney or Melbourne, traditionally its busiest trans-Tasman routes.

Numerous dates in April are already sold out except for the business premier cabin.

On some dates the only other fares available are premium economy seats costing more than $1000 one way ($1051 to Sydney, $1031 to Melbourne).

Mar said there could be “a patch of strong profitability” for Air New Zealand as travel demand ramped up in a period of limited competition.

Before Covid-19 there were 29 airlines bringing passengers to New Zealand. Now there are 13.

Mar said Air New Zealand competitors had been delaying the resumption of services to New Zealand and cutting capacity.

Rising fuel prices had been a factor on longer haul routes, he said.

He said Air New Zealand had also trimmed capacity to Australia, the Pacific Islands and Asia, as well as domestically.

Reduced competition was good news for Air New Zealand ahead of its capital raise, he said.

Macquarie, and other analysts, have estimated Air New Zealand requires up to $1.2 billion of new equity.

Mar said a $1.1b to 1.2b capital raise was required to restore balance sheet flexibility, while other measures, including debt liquidity and retained earnings, would supplement it over time.

Following several delays, Air New Zealand is targetting a raise by end of March or shortly thereafter.

Mar said given recent reopening announcements, there would not seem to be a reason to delay it again.

The Government, which owns 52 per cent of Air New Zealand, has committed to supporting the raise to maintain its majority shareholding, given the critical role that the airline has in New Zealand’s economy and society.

In December a Crown loan to Air New Zealand was revised, resulting in an additional $500 million being made available, taking the Government’s overall debt support to $2 billion.

As at February 23, when the airline posted a $272m half year loss, it had drawn down $760m of the loan.

Air New Zealand will repay the money borrowed from proceeds of the capital raising.

Shares in the airline closed this week at $1.42.

Mar said Macquarie saw Air New Zealand as being over-valued given dilution to come from the capital raise, and “material profitability” was not expected until the second half of the 2023 financial year.

Air New Zealand shares would be more attractive at the time of the equity raise, when combined with New Zealand reopening to the world, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jetstar recently cancelled all flights on its trans-Tasman and Rarotonga routes for next three months but reintroduced services after the border opening date was brought forward.

Immediately after the border announcement Qantas and Jetstar said they would increase their Tasman operations.

Just last month Jetstar had recently cancelled all flights on its trans-Tasman and Rarotonga routes for next three months

Mar said travel demand for New Zealanders outbound had been strong, and low inbound bookings would incrementally increase.