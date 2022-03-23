Air New Zealand sets lofty goal for ultra-long-haul Auckland-New York flights

The ultra-long-haul flight will initially be three-times-weekly, but the airline hopes to eventually make it daily.

Air New Zealand wants to create “the best long-haul flying experience on earth” for its new Auckland-New York route, which could be ramped up to daily flights if demand is strong, chief executive Greg Foran says.

On Wednesday, the national carrier started selling Auckland to New York non-stop fares, nearly two years after the pandemic forced the airline to delay the launch of the route, which was originally supposed to launch in October 2020.

The ultra-long-haul service, starting on September 17, will be one of the longest commercial flights in the world, at just over 16 hours northbound and 17 and a half hours southbound.

Economy fares start from $986 one way or $1979 return.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand reveals new launch date for non-stop New York flights

* Air NZ's international passenger revenue just topped domestic for the first time in two years, CEO says

* 'The end of Covid is coming': Air NZ CEO Greg Foran on the return of international travel



The route will be serviced by Air New Zealand’s 275-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and begins as a three-times-weekly service, departing Auckland at 7.40pm and landing at John F. Kennedy Airport at 7.55pm.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the plan was to increase the service to daily flights.

“That's really what makes a route work, going daily,” Foran said.

Supplied Air New Zealand will service the route with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Air New Zealand has 14 Boeing 787-9s with another eight on order, the first two of which are expected to be delivered in the 2024 financial year.

Foran said these “more premium” aircraft would be deployed on the new route and include cabin developments that delivered a new long-haul experience.

“We're going to create the best long-haul flying experience on earth. It will be sensational.”

The airline has an interiors retrofit programme for its existing Boeing 787 fleet which was anticipated to start beyond 2023.

In February 2020, just before Covid-19 decimated the aviation industry, Air New Zealand unveiled an economy class bunk bed innovation, dubbed Skynest, which was earmarked for the New York route.

It is not clear if the product is still part of the airline’s plans.

SUPPLIED Aviation commentator Irene King says Air New Zealand will need to develop an exciting new cabin to attract customers to fly the ultra-long-haul route.

Aviation commentator Irene King said Air New Zealand had to do something special with its cabin that differentiated it from competitors, both in business and economy class.

People were going to find ultra-long-haul flights tough, and being able to sleep well on such a long flight would be key in attracting customers, she said.

She expected New Zealanders to travel to the United States in their droves and New Zealand’s tourism recovery would come from the US.

“I think Air New Zealand’s strategy for some time has been to put more and more capacity into the States because that’s where the real wealth sits.”

The US market had older tourists who had the time and money to travel, she said.

Europe would not be an attractive destination for US tourists at the moment because of instability created by the war in Ukraine, she said.

“They’ll look on the stability down in Australasia as a real advantage.”

Air New Zealand’s existing routes to mainland US include flights from Auckland to Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and San Francisco. All but Los Angeles were suspended because of Covid-19.

King said there was scope for Air New Zealand to launch more routes to the Unites States, particularly to its west coast.

“In some ways New York is a prototype, and it’s a good test of aircraft and crew to do that long-haul.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Air New Zealand chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the New York route is expected to add $65m to the New Zealand economy a year.

Air New Zealand chairman Dame Therese Walsh said it conducted research in 2019 that supported the decision to fly to New York.

That research was revisited throughout the pandemic and the findings didn't change, she said.

“The demand and the interest from North America is still there. It's become just an incredibly important part of our strategy going forward,” Walsh said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says he’s confident US markets will come back strong.

Foran believed there would be more interest in the New York route now than before the pandemic.

Having previously lived and worked in the US for the best part of 10 years as the president of Walmart US, Foran knows the market well.

“I’ve probably seen more parts of the United States than anyone else, other than an airline pilot, visiting about 3000 Walmart stores in six years.”

He said he was confident New York was the right destination for the airline to be launching flights to.

“We're going to see some really good volumes out of America down to New Zealand.”

Foran said all of its US mainland routes were being reactivated before New York launched, except for Auckland-Chicago, would begin operating after the New York service launched.

There were no plans to bring back its cancelled Auckland-London and Auckland-Buenos Aires routes, he said.

"We'd never say never, but we're not planning on doing anything."

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand’s first Boeing 777-300ER returned to service in February.

Increased use of the 787-9 aircraft meant the airline was also bringing back more Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, six of which have been in storage.

One was reintroduced in February, and two more were being brought back later this year, he said.

"The plan will be to progressively bring those back in as demand builds."

When Air New Zealand first announced the New York route in 2019 it said it would land at Newark Airport, but that had now changed to JFK.

Foran said its preference was JFK because it favoured the terminal, runway, and ground handling equipment there.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tourism Minister Stuart Nash wore a New York Giants jacket to an Air New Zealand event announcing its long-haul flights to New York.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said pre-Covid the US was New Zealand’s third largest source of visitors, with about 370,000 Americans visiting in 2019, contributing more than $1.53 billion to the economy.

Almost three quarters of US tourists ventured beyond the main centres, he said.

The direct route to Auckland would remove time-consuming stopovers for travellers from the East Coast of the US, he said.

“Consumers there have built up significant savings during the global pandemic and our global tourism brand is powerful.”

In a world still battling Covid-19, travellers would be discerning about where they went, and New Zealand’s high vaccination rates and natural beauty would make it an attractive destination, he said.

SUPPLIED Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas​ says he expects the route announcement to stimulate the US market.

Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas​ said New Zealand was high on American’s bucket list of destinations.

The aircraft and departure time from Auckland also made it an attractive route for New Zealanders wanting to visit the US, he said.

The US market had been lagging strong booking patterns seen out of the UK and Europe following the Government’s announcement to open the borders to tourists, he said.

Air New Zealand’s New York announcement would stimulate bookings from the US, he said.

“We would expect now to see a significant lift in the US market.”

New York, like most routes to New Zealand, would primarily target inbound tourists, he said.

“The reason we used to have as many carriers as we did, and the capacity that we had, was because of our strong tourism market.”

He said there would be some people who were hesitant to travel now that Covid-19 was here to stay, but international bookings were already 65 to 75 per cent of pre-Covid levels, which indicated there was a strong appetite for people to travel.

“People are wanting to get on their holidays, they’re wanting to see loved ones, they’re want to go and explore new territories, and New York has always been an iconic place to travel to, so we would expect it to be well patronised.”