Economists call for more transparency around minimum wage decisions and what its impacts are

The minimum wage is reviewed each year, but the public knows little about what policies behind decision-making, economists say.

Economists are calling for more transparency about how the minimum wage is set, what its impacts are, and who is earning it and for how long.

On April 1, the minimum wage increases from $20 to $21.20 an hour.

New Zealand Institute of Economic Research economists Peter Wilson and Julie Fry say while there is a statutory requirement to review the minimum wage each year, the Government of the day is largely free to set the wage as it sees fit.

In October last year the economists released a paper titled “The tale of Goldilocks and the three fears”, which said there were three main fears about the minimum wage in New Zealand: that the rate was politically motivated, that it would cost jobs, and that it would not solve serious social problems.

They say resolving the fears requires recognising that the minimum wage is a Goldilocks policy. Set too low, it will limit the contribution of employment to wellbeing; set too high, and it could cause economic harm.

Based on their reading of New Zealand and international literature, their best guess was that the Goldilocks range was currently likely to be somewhere between $18 and $25 per hour, they said.

supplied New Zealand Institute of Economic Research principal economist Peter Wilson says being on the minimum wage is hard, especially for families where multiple people earn it.

On Friday Wilson and Fry discussed the minimum wage in a webinar hosted by the Helen Clark Foundation.

Wilson said he would like to see more transparency around what a government’s policy objectives were when setting the minimum wage, and what they were trying to achieve.

The way the Minimum Wage Act worked meant the minister for workplace relations and safety had wide discretion when it came to setting the wage, he said.

“All they have to do is review it once a year, and then they can do what they like,” Wilson said.

In February, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said raising the minimum wage on April 1 would benefit 300,000 workers.

The increase would give someone working a 40-hour week on minimum wage an extra $48 a week, or almost $2500 more a year, he said.

He said increasing the minimum wage was one of a number of tools the Government was using to support those on low incomes, including the implementation of Fair Pay Agreements, and extending the living wage ($22.75 an hour) to public service contractors.

Wilson suggested putting bipartisan guidance around what things a government should consider when setting the minimum wage, rather than leave it to a minister’s discretion.

He wanted to see annual analysis and reporting around the impact of each minimum wage decision, as well as information about the effects the minimum wage had on people’s lives.

He also called for more public engagement in the minimum wage process.

“Political parties should be talking about this and putting up their policies for debate.”

He had concerns that modelling the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) conducted before making minimum wage recommendations was based on overseas methods which did not apply to New Zealand.

“To be fair to our friends at MBIE, this is hard stuff.”

He said about a quarter of people on the minimum wage were aged 16 to 19, but a large portion were adults who stayed on the minimum wage their whole life.

About half of those receiving the minimum wage were over 25 years old, and many of those people worked in full time jobs, he said.

More work was needed to find out how long people stayed on the minimum wage, he said.

“What we’ve got does suggest that there are some people who stay on the minimum wage for quite a long time, particularly adults.

“It’s not an entry wage, it’s their wage.”

SUPPLIED New Zealand Institute of Economic Research economist Julie Fry says there are circumstances where the minimum wage is adequate and other circumstances where it is not.

Fry said she would like to see more information about who was on the minimum wage, and whether they were they going on and coming off it.

She also wanted more information on the ethnicity of those on the minimum wage.

“That's something that’s important that we're missing,” Fry said.

She said the minimum wage provided a floor, or baseline, for wages, to prevent exploitation.

“It provides protection for people who are vulnerable who may not be able to advocate very strongly in the labour market.”

But minimum wages could not necessarily address issues such as income inequality, she said.