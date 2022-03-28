Price of diesel soars as Russia sanctions put the heat on oil supply

The price of diesel keeps rising as sanctions against Russia put the squeeze on already tight international supplies.

Under pressure to act after 91 octane petrol rose above $3 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two weeks ago the Government cut fuel taxes on petrol by 25c a litre. From late April, diesel users will get some relief when road user charges are cut by 36 per cent.

Both interventions were for three months.

Early on Monday evening the price of diesel was $2.29 a litre, up 14 per cent or 29.2 cents on the price 28 days ago.

In contrast, the price of 91 octane petrol was down 9c, or 3 per cent, at $2.67. The price of 95 octane was down 3.9c, or 1 per cent, at $2.85.

Despite the cut in government taxes, the price of 98 octane was up 7.4c, or 2.5 per cent, at $3.00 a litre.

AA principal adviser Terry Collins​ was surprised that petrol prices were not higher considering the rising international price of oil.

“I don’t know how long they’re going to sustain those margins because they’re taking it on the chin a little bit now.”

The AA was confident the oil companies were passing on the savings from the fuel tax cut, and the Commerce Commission was able to monitor that, he said.

The price of diesel was being driven higher by refiners sending more of their product to Europe, which was heading into the spring planting season and required a lot of heavy equipment.

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the discounted retail price of diesel was $2.28 a litre two weeks ago. That was up from $1.72 a litre in January, while a year ago it was $1.32.

Sanctions on Russia, a major crude exporter, had cut off some of the world’s supply, and international diesel stocks were already limited, Collins said.

“We are well below our five-year average on inventories internationally, so our stock levels are down all over the world. That takes your wriggle room out. Combine that now with the Ukraine situation, people trying to get diesel out of Asia into Europe and other things putting pressure on those prices.”

In New Zealand, commercial transport, including trains, trucks and ferries, and heavy industry relied on diesel.

“People really underestimate the long-term consequences of what this conflict with Ukraine, and Europe’s dependency on its energy and its minerals, is going to have long-term on the price of vehicles, on the inflation,” Collins said.

Oil prices recently dropped under US$100 a barrel but over the last week they had risen and were getting expensive again, approaching the US$120 mark.

“I went down and filled my car up on Saturday, and I don’t fill my car up unless I think the prices are going up, and that’s about as simple as I can put it,” he said.

Petrol prices had returned to January levels, but at that point oil was under US$90 a barrel.

“I’ve yet to see those international price increases manifest themselves in the domestic market yet, and boy they would have been high if we didn’t have the FED [fuel excise duty] break that the Government announced.“