Air Chathams likely to drop vaccine pass and Covid-19 test requirements for mainland flights

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced vaccine passes will no longer be needed.

Air Chathams is likely to drop its Covid-19 vaccination requirement for passengers on some flights while Air New Zealand and Sounds Air have extended their domestic vaccination policies to the of April 30.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said from April 4 the Government’s vaccine pass requirements would be removed and become optional for businesses.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny​ said it was likely to drop the requirement to show a vaccine pass or negative test for all its flights except for those departing mainland New Zealand for the Chatham Islands, because that community was in a different phase of its Covid-19 journey than the rest of New Zealand.

It was also a more vulnerable community with limited health services, he said.

The change in policy was still to be signed off by board, he said.

Air New Zealand said its domestic vaccination policy had been extended until April 30.

supplied Air Chathams is likely to still require vaccine passes or a negative Covid-19 test for passengers departing mainland New Zealand for the Chatham Islands.

The policy requires all domestic passengers aged 12 or over to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford said it would keep its vaccination or negative test policy in place until the end of April.

“The question we asked is why wouldn’t we,” Crawford said.

It had a duty to protect its staff and passengers, he said.

“The pandemic is at its worse for us at the moment by far, and our staff and passengers are at the most risk, so we’re just trying to minimise the risk as much as we can.”

It had staff off work isolating at the moment and its flights were down 50 per cent, he said.