'Terrifying' price rises are coming, warns farmer

Trucking companies are passing on rising fuel costs faster than some businesses can adjust, with one farmer saying further “terrifying” price rises are coming.

Some transport companies’ fuel surcharges are now 30 per cent following a sharp increase in the price of oil in March after Russia invaded Ukraine. The fuel adjustment factor (FAF) is added to the customers’ freight rate, and is reviewed weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

Mid-Canterbury wheat farmer David Clark​ said transport companies immediately passed on the rising fuel price, but he could not.

Clark, Federated Farmers’ president for the region, said his own fuel costs were soaring, but he would not benefit from the temporary reduction in road user charges on diesel used by his farm equipment.

His combine harvester burnt through 1500 litres of diesel a day in the recent wheat harvest, and another 600 to 700 litres a day went through other machines.

“This last harvest that we’ve been through, our fuel costs were over double what they were the previous harvest.

“We’ve just got to pay it, the combine’s got to be run, that’s the way the wheat gets harvested. There is no alternative.”

Transport companies could pass on their higher fuel costs straight away through the fuel adjustment factor, he said.

“That’s their mechanism of passing fuel on, and it’s done very bluntly and very immediately. I wish I could do that to the food that I’m selling to the flour mill, but I can’t. I’ve got to pay it, but I can’t pass it on.”

He could see no end in sight to price rises across the board.

“The price rises that we’re seeing coming through that haven’t arrived yet are terrifying. We’ve seen our fertiliser costs go up 200 to 300 per cent in a year, and some of the indications are another 50 to 100 per cent rises are just around the corner.”

Prices were already rising at the supermarket but Foodstuffs, owner of Pak ‘n Save and New World, said it had not directly passed on the increases it was seeing in fuel and transport costs.

Emma Wooster​, spokeswoman at Foodstuffs, said it was trying to absorb as much as it could, “but as an industry and a nation we’re all having to share the burden of price rises as a result of wider inflation and this will sometimes mean higher prices at the supermarket”.

Graeme Doull​, Countdown's national transport manager, said Countdown’s contracts with transport companies included quarterly reviews for fuel, which typically made up 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the total cost of transport.

“We’re currently working with our transport partners to move to a monthly review cycle to ensure things are fair for both parties.”

Mainfreight managing director Don Braid​ said the FAF was reviewed weekly, and adjusted by 0.8 per cent when the pump price changed by 5 cents a litre, up or down. The company reduced the surcharge as quickly as it was put it up, he said.

He agreed it could be hard for customers to plan ahead if their bill increased weekly, but it depended on how they conducted their own business, and what they were getting transported.

“We have these honest and open conversations with our customers, and we explain it to them in detail, and they’re well aware of it, and it’s been around for a long time, so customers see it as part of the transport business.”

Mainfreight would reduce its fuel surcharge in line with the temporary reduction in road user charges.

Rising fuel prices were the canary in the coal mine for households, said ASB senior economist Mark Smith​. “Fuel is pretty much used throughout the economy and the thing that people regularly notice pretty quickly.”

When the price of everything appeared to go up, it was easier for companies to pass on costs which ultimately landed on shoppers.

“The consumer is essentially at the end of the chain and at the moment resistance is not very high, so a lot of those costs are going to flow through to them,” Smith said.

There was a lot of pain in store for households this year as a result of inflation, he said. “We’re probably more at the beginning of this rather than the end.”

Don Wilson​, managing director of livestock transport company OnRoad Transport, said his company had only just introduced a fuel adjustment factor because of the huge jump in diesel prices last month.

“We were increasing the [cartage] rates slightly, but to cover the fuel the way it has gone up since Christmas we can’t continuously put those rates up, so we decided it’s better that we have a base rate and we have a fuel adjustment each month.”

At the end of December, his fuel price was about $1.39 a litre, and it had shot up to $2.16 a litre by March 11.

“March was a huge month for fuel increases, so we’ve had to introduce it, we didn’t have a choice.”