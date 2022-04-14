The worst 'ingredient' in chocolate Easter eggs is illegal for children

A big chunk of the world’s chocolate is made using child labour, but there are options if you want an Easter egg that doesn’t leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Around 20 per cent of the world’s cocoa is produced by children, estimates New Zealand organisation Just Kai.

A report last year found that progress against child labour stalled between 2016 and 2020 in percentage terms, and the number of children in child labour grew by 8 million over that time.

A recent investigation by UK current affairs programme Dispatches claimed young children were working on farms in Ghana that supplied cocoa used in Cadbury chocolate. Cadbury owner Mondelez, which uses its own certification programme called Cocoa Life, “strongly refuted” any allegation the company benefited from child labour.

Whittaker’s was among the few chocolate companies to rank highly in this year’s annual Chocolate Scorecard, which surveyed the environmental and ethical practices of 38 of the world’s largest chocolate companies.

United States-based Beyond Good scored highest, with honourable mentions for Alter Eco, Tony’s Chocolonely​ and Whittaker’s. Nestle, Ferrero, and Lindt also scored highly in terms of child labour.

Just Kai also released its list of child labour-free Easter treats for 2022 – you can read the list here.

The group uses publicly available information, and recommends products that are independently certified, said Just Kai founder and lead researcher Heather Roberts​.

Nestle and Whittaker’s are independently certified and feature on the list, along with Waikato Valley, Tony Chocolonely and a number of other producers. Mondelez, Mars and Lindt did not make it to the list.

“Mondelez uses an in-house certification, and they don’t publish what the standards are that they certify to,” she said.

“Nestle’s the only large multinational operating in New Zealand that uses a third-party certification.”

When Roberts started investigating supply chains in 2006, almost no companies made claims about child labour.

Now all major companies claim to have taken some form of action, and consumers are more aware of the issue, but the problem is still not getting better, she said.

In 2006, there were just two slavery-free options for chocolate, which would have made for a very short list – Scarborough Fair, and Trade Aid.

“There were no Easter eggs, no ice cream, no flavoured chocolate, no nothing, so the number of options is improving. But internationally the number of kids working in cocoa is going up.”

Covid meant many people in West Africa, already desperately poor, were even worse off than before and had sent their children to work.

New Zealand’s move towards a modern slavery act would help consumers identify ethical products, Roberts said.

“People don’t really understand is how common child labour is in cocoa.

“If companies aren’t looking at their supply chains they almost certainly have kids working for them, and people often assume, well, a company’s from New Zealand, so they won’t be doing that, but they don’t have a cocoa plantation out the back.”

Trade Aid chief executive Geoff White​ said the organisation would not make any recommendations about chocolate because not enough was known about companies’ supply chains.

“Basically any chocolate product or cocoa coming out of West Africa will have a question mark over it, and I would say a very, very big question mark over it, that it doesn’t have aspects of either child labour or modern day slavery within that supply chain.”

Ivory Coast and neighbouring Ghana are the world’s two biggest cocoa suppliers. Child labour and slavery used to be mainly confined to Ivory Coast, but it was now also widespread in Ghana, White said.

Chocolate companies all bought cocoa through brokers and large companies like US giant Cargill, which gave them deniability about their supply chains, he said. A modern slavery act would force companies to look more closely, and take action.

“We wouldn’t accept the treatment of workers like that in New Zealand, you just would not accept that these companies would treat their own workers like that.”

White said in-house certifications were less accountable and transparent than programmes such as Fairtrade.

“At the end of the day you’ve got slavery, you’ve got child labour because the growers and the farmers can’t pay an adult wage. That’s at the end of it, and the Fairtrade label’s the only one that demands there’s a minimum wage payment.

“None of the other ones have a wage component to them, or a minimum price, and we would say even the minimum price isn’t liveable.”

A Whittaker’s spokesperson said the company sourced its cocoa beans from two Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa co-operatives in Ghana, and from artisan producers that it had direct relationships with in Samoa and Nicaragua.

Of the beans it bought from Ghana, 75 per cent of them were traceable back to individual farms within the co-operatives, and it had full traceability of the small amount of cocoa beans from Samoa and Nicaragua.

The company was committed to 100 per cent traceability by 2025.