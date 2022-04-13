NZME signs deal with Facebook owner Meta to support digital projects

NZME has signed a deal with Facebook and is in independent negotiations with Google.

New Zealand stock exchange-listed media company NZME has signed an agreement with Facebook owner Meta to support digital transformation projects over the next year.

The announcement comes a day after the Commerce Commission granted New Zealand news publishers provisional authorisation to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google over fair payment for their content.

In November, the News Publishers’ Association (NPA) applied to the Commerce Commission seeking permission on behalf of its members, and all other independent New Zealand-owned media organisations, to collectively bargain with Facebook and Google.

NPA’s chair, Michael Boggs, is also chief executive of NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald.

In March, NZME said it would negotiate alone with Google to ensure payment for its content.

NPA general manager Brook Cameron said the NPA application had been made on an "opt in" voluntary basis.

”NPA will have appropriate processes in place to reflect which NPA members, and other independent New Zealand owned media organisations, choose to participate in accordance with the Commerce Commission's provisional authorisation,” Cameron said.

An NZME spokeswoman said Boggs would not be involved in the collective bargaining discussions with Meta and Facebook in his capacity as chair of the NPA, as it would be inappropriate for him to do so.

Participating in the NPA collective bargaining process was always voluntary, she said.

NZME announced in November that it may continue to engage directly with global digital platforms and would have full discretion to choose whether to participate in the NPA’s collective bargaining, she said.

In a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday morning NZME said its outlook for the 2022 financial year remained the same, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation in the range of $67 million to $72m.