What's happening with airfares as international travel returns to New Zealand?

Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

International airfares are more expensive than they were pre-pandemic and will remain so until airline competition returns, which won’t happen in any meaningful way until New Zealand scraps Covid-19 pre-departure testing requirements, an industry expert says.

New Zealand welcomed back Australian tourists this week after two years of border restrictions. From May 1 travellers from visa-waiver countries such as the UK, US, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore will also be allowed in without needing to isolate.

Board of Airline Representative (Barnz) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said airlines were reporting full flights and strong bookings on the Tasman.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Flights from Australia have gone from 20 a week to 20 a day.

At the start of the year there were only about 20 passenger flights a week from Australia, now it was about 20 a day, he said.

But the number of flights on the Tasman was about a quarter of what there was in Easter 2019, and nearly a third of the seats, he said.

Overall capacity into New Zealand for the northern summer season, which finishes at the end of October, was already back at over half of the available seats in 2019, he said.

There were good signs strong capacity would return for summer, but it could still take four to five years to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels of capacity, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand Justin Tighe-Umbers says it may still take four or five years to return to 2019 capacity levels.

Here is a stock take of what airlines have returned or announced they are planning their return to New Zealand.

Barnz was continuing its call for all visitors from visa-required countries to be allowed in as soon as possible, he said.

“This is important, it includes large markets like India and China, and we still don’t know when this will be brought forward to from the original October date.”

Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas said competition would not return in a meaningful way until inbound travel was made easier.

That meant getting rid of negative pre-departure tests, as Australia had done, and the new travel declaration, he said.

“People have to be walked through the documentation that is required.”

New Zealand was late to open up and airlines had already put aircraft into routes where they could make money, he said.

“Unfortunately we've been left behind.”

He said the number of New Zealanders booking holidays was continuing to increase.

SUPPLIED Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas says New Zealand’s arrival form and pre-departure test requirement is hurting international tourism.

Initially there was a big surge in people visiting friends and family, but now people were looking to get away for leisure travel, he said.

“Most definitely now it's a holiday market as people get prepared to travel for the New Zealand winter,” Thomas said.

Short-haul destinations in Australia and the Pacific Islands were hugely popular, as was Europe and the United Kingdom, he said.

North America was yet to bounce back, which was partly due to a lack of airline capacity, he said.

“We know a lot of that will be coming back in the fourth quarter of this year when we see a lot of carriers coming back.”

He recommended travellers get organised and book early to ensure they get the holiday they want.

“Getting a flight to Australia in the next few weeks is very problematic and quite costly too.”

Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne are largely sold out and the remaining fares that are available will cost anywhere from $450 to $626 one-way, according to the airline’s website.

From late May through to June airfares on these routes start dropping to as low as $285 for Sydney and $270 for Melbourne one-way, but the return fares remain elevated costing about $100 more.

Qantas Auckland to Sydney flights are also largely sold out in April with the cheapest fare on one of the last remaining flights starting at $924.

PETER MEECHAM Families and loved ones were reunited at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday as the quarantine-free travellers arrived from Australia.

In May and June the price for Qantas one-way fares to Sydney comes back to as low as $318.

Sydney to Auckland one-way fares start from $379 from mid to late May.

So when selecting dates with the lowest fares, there’s not much in it between Qantas and Air New Zealand flying Auckland-Sydney return.

Thomas said airfares were more expensive than they were in 2019 because of a range of factors including high fuel prices, wage inflation and increased aviation costs.

But there were still bargains to be found, especially if people were flexible when they travelled and planned in advance, he said.

Airbus In May and June the price for Qantas one-way fares to Sydney comes back to as low as $318.

For example a return airfare to the Gold Coast plus seven nights accommodation was on sale for $799, or $1089 for a week in Fiji, including flights and accommodation, he said.

“That’s still really good pricing even when compared to pre-Covid.”

Airlineratings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said airfare prices over the next six months would be “extremely volatile” with both high and bargain fares as airlines worked out supply and demand trends.

He said it was highly likely that passengers were not going to want to travel too far.

“People are still concerned about Covid and medical treatment if they get it.”

There would also be airline staff shortages due to Covid-19 with subsequent delays as seen in Australia over the past week, he said.

Travel between New Zealand and Australia would be very strong, he said.

It was likely airlines would abandon old routes and start new ones to match passengers’ new desires and priorities, he said.

International Air Transport Association (Iata) said reported total traffic in February was up 116 per cent compared to February 2021.

Compared to February 2019, however, traffic was down 45.5 per cent.

Iata director general said countries that States that continued to “lock-out” Covid-19, rather than manage it, risked missing out on the economic and societal benefits of international reconnection.

“The recovery in air travel is gathering steam as governments in many parts of the world lift travel restrictions.”