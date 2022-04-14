Squeeze on NZ economy as we pay a higher price for growth: Infometrics

The stresses on households and businesses in Aotearoa are getting worse, with a gloomy year or two ahead, according to Infometrics.

Chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan​ said that in its latest economic forecasts, Infometrics was still expecting the economy to grow by roughly 2 per cent over the next two to three years, but that growth would be more difficult to achieve.

“It’s not the end of the world, but it is just quite a big shift from what we have enjoyed over the last two years,” he said.

In February, when the consultancy’s previous forecast was released, the country was in the early stages of the Omicron outbreak.

READ MORE:

* BNZ, ANZ move to raise interest rates after OCR hike

* Reserve Bank front loads interest rate rises with 0.5% official cash rate hike

* Households feeling the squeeze as Omicron rolls in: Infometrics



“I think what we’ve seen since then is the stresses the economy is under and the imbalances that, they were there, and they were obvious previously, but they’ve intensified and become even worse.”

Last month, Westpac said its consumer confidence measure was at the lowest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Household budgets are being squeezed by rising mortgage rates and higher living costs.

Interest rates were rising, with the Reserve Bank lifting its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and inflation was high, adding to the pressures on households and businesses. Workers continued to be hard to find, and supply chain disruption was still a problem.

Demand was pushed to unsustainable levels by monetary and fiscal stimulus over the last two years, to prop up the economy ahead of expected Covid-19 fallout, Kiernan said.

“Essentially most businesses are grappling with too much demand and struggling to grow to meet that.

“Too much demand sounds like a nice problem to have. But when you’re also facing supply disruptions, so you’re struggling to get some of the inputs you need as a business, and probably the most critical one of those and the most long-lasting of those is around labour and workers - and that’s not going to get any better going forward from here - that’s more cost pressures coming through.”

The Reserve Bank had been too slow to recognise it needed to change its emergency monetary policy settings, he said.

In March 2020, as the pandemic hit, the central bank cut the official cash rate from 1 per cent to 0.25 per cent, where it stayed until late last year.

The Reserve Bank was mandated to keep inflation between 1 per cent and 3 per cent on average over the medium term. However, inflation was forecast to hit 7.6 per cent in 2022, and remain outside the central bank's target at the end of next year, Kiernan said.

“The irony is that the bank will now need to take firmer action to try and regain some of its inflation fighting credibility, with the official cash rate set to reach 3.25 per cent in 2023.

“Household budgets are being squeezed considerably by rising mortgage rates and higher living costs.”

Supplied New Zealand will continue to grow, but that growth will be more difficult to achieve, says Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan.

Big spending programmes, including “shovel-ready” projects, were unlikely to achieve the Government’s expected outcome of pivotal growth given the lack of capacity in the economy.

The property market appeared to have peaked, but prices remained high and unaffordable for many people, adding to pressures pushing people overseas as the borders reopened.

“We expect to see a big increase in the number of people leaving for Australia, or to Europe on their OE,” Kiernan said.

“Population growth will hit a 33-year low of 0.3 per cent per annum this year and stay below 1 per cent per annum until mid-2025. Government immigration policy will also keep arrival numbers relatively subdued, providing little relief for businesses struggling to find staff.”

Infometrics forecast a 5.3 per cent decline in house prices this year, and smaller falls through the next two years.

“We have revised down our expectations around house prices, but having said that even if they are going sideways or down by 10 per cent over the next couple of years it’s still a drop in the bucket compared to how far they’ve risen over the previous decade.”

New Zealand’s house prices were up 63 per cent since June 2017, compared with a 26 per cent increase in Australia.

Continued low unemployment would put workers in a strong position to demand larger wage increases, and businesses would be able to pass that on to customers, he said.

“The economy will find it harder, and more expensive, to achieve the 2.1 per cent per annum growth we expect over the next three years.

“We face some tough choices about our spending priorities as we shift away from emergency Covid supports, and the hard reality of unwinding stimulus begins.”