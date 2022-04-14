Air New Zealand suspends some Boeing 787 and 777 crew over rolling strike action

Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

Air New Zealand wide-body cabin crew are striking for better pay and “decent jobs” on behalf of colleagues who are earning minimum wage, a union says.

In an email to union members, E tū said 44 cabin crew leaders in Air New Zealand’s Boeing 787 and 777 teams were striking for better conditions for crew that had returned to work after a period of redundancy during the pandemic.

“The 44 are not striking for themselves. They are striking for the sake of their fellow crew,” the email said.

“Times have been tough for all of us at the airline and still too many of us are on minimum wage and below the living wage.”

READ MORE:

* Air NZ holds pay talks with striking cabin crew

* Air NZ senior cabin crew to strike in support redundant staff re-hired on lower wages



The minimum wage has just increased to $21.20 an hour and the living wage is $22.75 an hour.

The strike comes at a crucial time for Air New Zealand, which is entering a busy Easter holiday period that coincides with New Zealand’s border opening to Australians this week, and travellers from visa-waiver countries from May 1.

Supplied Air New Zealand wide-body crew are striking for better pay.

E tū said in response to the strike, Air New Zealand had been “selectively targeting” the 44 striking workers and suspending them from duties.

The union said this was an attempt to disrupt the strike “and punish E tū members for taking collective action”.

Some striking crew had been suspended for six days and were not being paid for these days, the union said.

Air New Zealand chief people officer Nikki Dines said since receiving initial notice of strike action from E tū on March 7 on behalf of a group of 44 cabin crew, there had been rolling strike action over 37 days.

"The nature of the strike action is a ban on training other employees and on recording results and signing off the training of other employees," Dines said.

More than 100 training and sign-off events had been disrupted, meaning new and returning crew had not been able to complete their qualifications to get back to flying, she said.

"This strike action is affecting our ability to train our returning crew and operate our international network, just at the time borders are opening, and we are rebuilding our team."

Due to the ongoing strikes, Air New Zealand needed to take action to manage the impacts, and so this week suspended striking crew while it worked through the next steps, she said.

"This is not where we wanted to get to, but we need to resolve this issue as quickly as possible to provide confidence for our customers as our flying schedule increases."

It had measures in place to manage the impact of the strikes to minimise disruption to customers, she said.

It had made a pay offer of a 4 per cent increase in year one and a 3.5 per cent increase in year two for all new and returned crew, she said.

It was also focused on raising pay levels for entry level employees, and offered additional increases of up to almost 9 per cent for those roles, she said.

It had also made two awards of $1000 worth of shares or cash and $1400 cash in the past seven months to recognise and reward staff.

"Our crew bring a lot of passion, knowledge, and care to their roles and we will continue to work closely with E tū to reach a reasonable agreement as quickly as possible."

A Givealittle donation page, set up on Thursday by E tū to support striking workers, has attracted $3250 in donations.

“You can support this small group of striking crew who have put themselves at the forefront of industrial action and have lost their own pay for the greater good of their fellow union members,” the union said.

“Please give what you can as we rebuild the airline and the aviation industry and as we all fight for better recognition for work we do.”

Distributing the funds raised would be decided once the strike was over, and it became clear who had been most impacted by the suspensions, the union said.

Funds could also be donated directly into a union welfare account, it said.

Craig Featherby, head of the Flight Attendants Association (FAANZ), which was formed in 2020, said there had been cancellations of 787-9 flights because of E tū strike action.

The FAANZ wide-body collective agreement had 170 crew and was due to renegotiate its contract in November, he said.

FAANZ members earned minimum wage, plus allowances, he said.

He said FAANZ wanted conditions and pay to improve but, for now, its members were grateful to be back in work.

“Do we want better pay? Absolutely. Is now the right time to strike when the public is starting to travel overseas? Absolutely not,” Featherby said.

“The business needs us, and we need the business.”