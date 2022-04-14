Air NZ chairman on interesting routes, Crown ownership, and 'that' stock market mistake

Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says she received an apology from the NZX over the error.

After an “unfortunate” error early on, Air New Zealand’s $1.2 billion capital raise is now tracking as the airline’s board expected, chairman Dame Therese Walsh says.

The national carrier last month unveiled a recapitalisation plan to help repay its debts and improve liquidity.

Walsh said there was inherent complexity in a capital raise of this size, but an error by the New Zealand stock exchange, the NZX, on the day the rights began trading, did not help matters early on.

“What happened with the NZX incorrectly loading the transaction onto the platform was unfortunate and not ideal at all,” Walsh said.

Despite NZX apologising for the​ blunder, its regulatory arm later issued a statement clarifying the offer, and saying some investors may not have looked at important information about the offer published by Air New Zealand.

​​​​​​Walsh said Air New Zealand had worked hard to educate the market, including holding a media conference and investor roadshows, publishing detailed investor material and providing investors more time than usual to consider the offer.

"We felt we provided all the information required."

AIR NEW ZEALAND Air NZ has announced a $2.2 billion recapitalisation plan but says the Crown will keep a majority share.

Walsh said the NZX’s “missteps” that morning were the result of human error and the NZX had apologised to Air New Zealand.

“I would have preferred those things didn't happen, but human error can occur.”

She said, in time, the company would discuss what happened with the NZX because it was “in everyone's best interest”.

Now that the dust had settled, the company was getting good feedback from retail brokers and Sharesies that there were not as many questions from investors about the rights issue, she said.

Sharesies had 100,000 customers who were shareholders in Air New Zealand, making it an important investor base for the airline, she said. Combined, Sharesies investors hold about 6 per cent of the airline’s shares.

"They're actually a highly engaged audience."

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand dividends will be considered from the 2026 financial year.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran last week held a live chat with Sharesies to explain the capital raise and the airline’s plans for the future.

“There are risks associated with investing in Air New Zealand, and we really want that to come through loud and clear, so people are being thoughtful about their decisions and seeking advice,” Walsh said.

Air New Zealand is targeting 2019 profit levels and 90 per cent of pre-Covid capacity by the 2025 financial year and subject to performance, dividends would be considered from the 2026 financial year.

Walsh said it had sized and structured the recapitalisation in a way that minimised the chance of needing to raise more capital.

“I'm hopeful that's the case, but I can never preclude another capital raise.

“Covid's not done and there are many other things in the world going on and so the level of complexity and uncertainty out there is still high.”

As part of the recapitalisation the Government, which owns 52 per cent of the company, will lend the airline $1b, and take part in the rights offer.

Since the beginning of pandemic there has been speculation the Government wants to increase its ownership of the airline.

Walsh said the Crown had informed the airline that its desired shareholding in the company was 51 per cent flat.

“From our perspective 51 per cent is about the right number.

“There's not really a great deal of purpose in it being any higher."

She said, early in the pandemic, she asked Air New Zealand’s shareholding minister Grant Robertson if the Crown was wanting to own more of the airline or fully own it, and he communicated that he saw the 51 per cent level as being about right.

She said the board hoped the capital raising would achieve a balanced shareholding between private and public ownership, along with a “reconstituted balance sheet” that had a good mix of debt and equity.

A pillar of the airline’s future profit drivers will be growing its domestic business.

Walsh said the airline’s board recently went to Northland to meet with partners, customers and staff.

One of the conversations that was had was how Kerikeri, which is back to its pre-Covid schedule, would grow from here, she said.

She said one option was to reintroduce “interesting routes” such as Wellington-Kerikeri and Wellington-Whangārei, which Air New Zealand operated while Auckland was in its Delta lockdown in 2021.

This kind of thinking could lead to other interesting domestic routes, scheduling and pricing in future, she said.