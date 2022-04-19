Poor planning criticised for swamping of PCR testing labs, devastating workers

As Omicron quickly spread, labs became unable to keep up with the huge demand for PCR testing.

The unacceptable situation in February when labs were overrun with soaring numbers of Covid-19 tests will never happen again, says the head of the organisation representing lab workers.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield apologised last month and admitted that authorities “overestimated” the number of tests that labs could process once Omicron cases began to soar.

That was before the widespread rollout of rapid antigen testing (RATs), and testing was largely done through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with swabs then analysed at laboratories.

As Omicron quickly spread and labs were unable to keep up with the huge demand for PCR testing, there were long delays in processing swabs, and thousands were sent to Australia.

Terry Taylor​, president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS), said the industry had warned about the looming problem months earlier, but no-one listened.

“That was devastating for our workforce,” he said on Tuesday.

It was not the fault of lab workers, but the lack of resources.

‘I can unequivocally say that we will never put our entire diagnostic laboratory services under such constant pressure as to overrun our testing potential again. This was wrong on so many counts and to sacrifice a tired and vulnerable workforce that resulted in flow on affects for all other parts of the health system was not ever acceptable.”

Supplied Without a co-ordinated plan in place pre-Covid, NZ was chasing its tail, said Terry Taylor.

He understood there had been resignations as a result, and said it was a concern that lab workers were exhausted as the pandemic hit its third year.

“I think we’re going to pay for the mental and the physical fatigue that caused the workforce. It wasn’t pretty for the workforce.”

It was a major failing not to have had a co-ordinated plan in place for diagnostic testing before the pandemic, and the country had been chasing its tail ever since, Taylor said.

There had never been a medical laboratory expert in the leadership group right through the pandemic, he said. Instead, there was an expectation that labs would handle what was thrown at them.

“The problem in New Zealand is we have an incredibly complex laboratory system. We have private and public providers and there’s no national governance per se, so there’s no-one that sits at the ministry and says ‘labs, you need to do this’.”

Experts were now being seconded, and thoughts to a future pandemic plan were being followed through.

Diagnostic testing was vital for the whole health system to function.

“The people working within the labs are amazing, it’s just the fact that there’s not enough of them and the fact of the matter is they were backed into a corner or keep getting backed into a corner because no-one listens to the bigger issue.”

The pandemic had created the unusual situation in which politicians around the world were determining the expectations for diagnostic testing services, he said.

The overhaul of the health system was the perfect time for a closer look at the country’s diagnostic testing capacity and systems.

“Having to follow the NZ Health Charter that will set the ‘rules of engagement’, will go a long way to correcting the years of professional neglect that the health workforce has put up with”, Taylor said.

An independent review into the overestimation of the country’s PCR testing capability was conducted, he said. The findings had not been released, but could be applied to future pandemic testing approaches.

‘My personal plea is for political and health leaders to never again go into a future public health emergency without having expert professional medical scientist direction in place from the beginning.

“The formation of the national Public Health Authority to operate alongside Health NZ is the golden opportunity to consolidate expert scientist involvement to coordinate pandemic testing planning.”