ANZ's mobile and online banking services unavailable for several hours

In a tweet ANZ said bank cards should be working as normal and would be unaffected by the outage.

ANZ bank’s mobile and online banking services were unavailable for several hours on Monday.

The outage comes after BNZ bank customers were unable to use internet and mobile banking on Saturday.

BNZ bank on Monday said technical issues over the weekend meant some card transactions from Saturday were appearing multiple times in online banking for some customers.

“If this affects you, your available balance may be impacted.”

BNZ said its contact centre and branch teams were unable to assist customers with the issue.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update you here when the issue is resolved.”

ANZ customers first started reporting problems at about 10am on Monday.

An ANZ bank spokesperson said some customers were unable to access its goMoney app and internet banking.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing.”

The spokesperson did not answer questions about what the cause of the issue was or whether customers’ payments may be affected.

The bank’s Facebook page had received nearly 300 comments about the outage by 12pm.

The BNZ outage attracted 1800 comments on the company’s Facebook page with customers reporting having had their cards declined when trying to buy fuel, groceries and other goods, disrupting their Easter weekend.