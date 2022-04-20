NZX50 Index jumps 1%, takes heart from Wall Street despite Netflix tumble

The New Zealand sharemarket took heart from a strong performance on Wall Street, although Netflix plunged 26 per cent in after-hours trading after its quarterly subscriber loss.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 1.1 percent, or 130 points, at 11,966.19 on Wednesday following a 0.4 percent decline on Tuesday.

David Price​, Forsyth Barr institutional equities director, said the New Zealand index took its lead from positive markets offshore as there was little in the way of domestic news.

“Turnover was pretty light, which means moves can get accentuated when there’s not a lot of flow in the market,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Netflix reports first subscriber loss in more than a decade, company exploring cheaper ad-supported plan

* Reserve Bank 'not in a great place' with inflation

* NZX50 Index slips 0.4%, Fisher & Paykel takes a 2.3% fall



“A big part of the market uplift was the performance by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.”

Shares in the blue chip medical device maker jumped 3.3 percent to $23.00. Its stock has recently been trading at lows not seen since before Covid hit in early 2020.

Jenny Kane/AP The NZ sharemarket was buoyed by strong gains on Wall Street, although Netflix plunged 26 per cent in after-hours trading.

Demand for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s respiratory devices during the pandemic pushed its shares over $37 in August 2020, but investors have been trying to gauge what profits will look like as the pandemic wanes.

Auckland Airport was up 2.6 percent at $7.89, on not particularly large turnover. Meridian Energy was up 1 percent at $4.90, Mercury Energy was also up 1 percent, at $5.96, Mainfreight jumped 2.6 percent to $82.04 and Spark was up 2.2 percent at $4.96 on heavy turnover valued at $22 million.

Spark, which is looking to spin off its tower assets, said on Wednesday it had extended the term of its $200m committed standby revolving credit facility by a year, to mature on 30 April 2025.

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare fell 0.8 percent to $8.94, also on heavy turnover worth $17.8m.

A2 Milk, which has failed to fire this year, was up 2.7 percent at $5.15, Air New Zealand shares rose 1.1 percent to 85 cents, and Air New Zealand rights were up 3.3 percent at 58.9c.

“The focus is very much on tomorrow because the market has been under pressure with interest rates spiralling quite high, quite quickly, and tomorrow we may see the justification for that,” Price said.

Consumer inflation has been rising, hitting 5.9 percent in the December quarter and expected to reach at least 7 percent in the March quarter figures which will be released by Stats NZ on Thursday morning.

The Reserve Bank’s benchmark official cash rate has also been on the rise, with the central bank’s latest increase a 50 basis point lift in the OCR to 1.5 per cent last week.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up just 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7574.90 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks overcame a weak start to finish broadly higher, giving the major indexes on Wall Street their best day in nearly five weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent to 4462.21 and the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 percent, to 34,911.20.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss to add 2.2 percent, closing at 13,619.66.

Netflix sank 26 percent in after-hours trading after the video streaming giant reported its first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history.

Netflix said it expects to lose another 2 million subscribers in April-June. As of Tuesday's close, US time, Netflix had already lost half its value since hitting an all-time high last November.

Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oil, added 98 cents to US$108.23 per barrel.

- With AP