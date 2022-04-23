Could electric Seagliders really work in NZ, and how would they be regulated?

Seagliders are being developed by ex-Boeing engineers with funding from investors who include US billionaire Peter Thiel.

New Zealanders have been told that in just a few years they could be travelling 500 kilometres per hour, just 10 metres above the water onboard an electric craft that looks like something straight out of The Jetsons.

Air Napier owner Shah Aslam​ and former New Zealand Air Force chief John Hamilton​ on Thursday announced they were talking with investors about bringing a new type of vessel called seagliders to New Zealand through their business Ocean Flyer.

The seagliders are under development by United States start-up Regent, and Ocean Flyer has paid a $1 million deposit on a $700m order for 25 of them.

Regent expects to have a full-sized prototype flying by 2023, and Ocean Flyer wants a fleet of 25 operating in New Zealand by 2028, with the first arriving in 2025.

Here’s a break-down of what seagliders are, and how they could operate in New Zealand.

What is a seaglider?

Regent’s “flagship” seaglider, which it calls Viceroy, is planned to carry 12 passengers and two crew.

The 100% electric vessel operates exclusively over water, and computer-generated images show it with eight propeller engines.

Supplied Seagliders will float, and then rise on foils like a hydrofoil before reaching take-off velocity.

Regent says it traverses the sea in one of three modes: hull, hydrofoil, or “flight in ground effect”, which basically means its wings and surfaces get lift from being close to the water’s surface.

Regent says its seagliders will have the speed of an aircraft with the low operating cost of a boat.

It says its seagliders will be built to the same safety standards of modern aircraft and watercraft, and will service routes up to 290km with existing battery technology, all via existing dock infrastructure.

How big are they?

Ocean Flyer has ordered 15 of the Viceroy, and 10 of a larger planned model designed to carry 100 passengers.

The Viceroy will be nearly 18 metres long and 5m high and have a wingspan of 20m.

It will have a takeoff weight of nearly seven tonnes.

supplied Air Napier owner Shah Aslam and former air force chief and civil defence boss John Hamilton are looking to bring seagliders to New Zealand by 2025.

How fast will they travel, and what will it cost to travel in one?

They are predicted to travel at speeds of up to 540kph.

Aslam said at this speed they could travel from Auckland to Whangārei in 30 minutes for $30 or Wellington to Lyttelton in an hour for $60 a seat.

For comparison, Air New Zealand’s turboprop ATR aircraft which service the airline’s regional routes have a cruising speed of 510kph.

Which jurisdiction will these vessels fall under?

Maritime NZ will be the regulator. Maritime NZ acting director Kenny Crawford provided the following answers to questions about seagliders.

What class or classification will this craft fall under?

Crawford says these seagliders fall under the category of wing-in-ground craft.

The International Maritime Organisation and the International Civil Aviation Organisation have agreed that these craft fall under the maritime regulatory system, he says.

“New Zealand has followed the international system, so Maritime NZ will be the key regulator here.”

What rules will they follow?

They will need to adhere to Maritime NZ’s collision prevention rules and its design, construction and equipment, will be regulated by Maritime NZ’s novel ship rules, he says.

The operator will need to submit a safety case covering these items, along with how they will safely operate and maintain the craft, he says.

Who will captain or pilot them and what licence will they need?

Maritime NZ will work with the operator to determine how it intends to train staff, he says.

“Currently, there is no training programme being run in New Zealand, but we understand that a course is being developed in the United States which we may look to approve in the future, if none exists in New Zealand nearer the time of launch.”

Either way, it’s highly likely that the people operating the craft will need to be type-rated, he says.

supplied The 12-seat seaglider will have a takeoff weight of nearly seven tonnes.

What regulatory changes would need to be considered and/or made for this type of craft to become operational?

The Maritime Transport Act gives the director of Maritime NZ the power to impose conditions on the use or operation of any ship or class of ship, which could be used if there is a gap found within the maritime rules, which could lead to endangering any person or property.

Does Maritime NZ have any concerns about the safety of this type of craft?

Maritime NZ has not received a safety case for this operation yet because it is still conceptual, he says.

“We will be working with the operator to ensure that our safety expectations are understood and met to enable them to develop the appropriate safety case for the operation.”

When this is received, Maritime NZ will undertake the assessment to determine that the overall operation is safe, he says.

It is said they will be operating in New Zealand by 2025. Is that feasible given the regulatory requirements?

Given that the current regulatory framework already allows the Director of Maritime NZ to assess any application for the safety case for wing-in-ground craft, the timing for this operation will be determined by the operator, he says.

“It is pleasing to note that the operator has engaged early with Maritime NZ, so we can work through the regulatory requirements in good time.”

What kind of security screening would passengers be subjected to, and who would conduct this?

Crawford says it is too early to determine what security screening will be required for passengers.

This will be considered at a later date, but will be in line with general transport security arrangements, he says.

What marine life requirements need to be considered for this type of craft? For example what happens if it hits seabirds at 540kph?

“The preliminary work we have seen from the United States indicates that the design and construction of the craft will take into account risk areas such as bird strikes.”

This would be assessed during safety reviews, he said.

supplied/Stuff Ocean Flyer has paid a $1 million deposit on a $700m order for 25 seagliders.

That’s all from Maritime NZ. So, what do other maritime users think?

New Zealand Shipping Federation executive director John Harbord​ said the concept sounded interesting and exciting.

“Time will tell if the technology is commercially viable and whether there's a demand for it,” Harbord said.

When travelling at the speeds proposed, the ability to avoid a solitary recreational fishing boat could be limited, he said.

“You might not see them until you're almost on them.”

Where these vessels operated would need to be managed to avoid accidents, he said.

"But that's all manageable."

There were also possible challenges around sea conditions and large swells, he said.

Seagliders would "absolutely" be the fastest thing operating in New Zealand waters and with that came considerable safety issues, he said.

“If that hit something at that speed the results could be pretty catastrophic both to them and to whatever they hit.

“I'm not suggesting that's a problem. It's just that's the type of thing you'd need to work through carefully with the regulator.”

By comparison some of the fastest ferries in New Zealand travelled at about 30kph, he said.

There was also the issue of what disturbance the vessel caused to other water users.

“If it's sailing at 540kph just above the water you're going to have significant water displacement in terms of waves and wash.

“So you might not strike a small fishing vessel, but you could very easily turn it over because of the wake that you're creating when you're going at that speed.”

Marine Transport Association executive director Margaret Wind said there would need to be designated lanes for a craft like seagliders.

She said the technology could work in New Zealand, but maritime rules would need to be beefed up.

That would require greater resourcing, which could be achieved by charging a licence fee for all recreational vessels, she said.

Even something as small as an annual $20 registration fee would be sufficient, she said.

“There's 650,000 pleasure craft in New Zealand unregulated and unqualified.

“Trying to mix in amongst that would be quite a challenge.”

She said it would also be a challenge to operate seagliders in New Zealand harbours based on existing rules around speed.