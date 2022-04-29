State-owned Chinese aerospace company signed proposal for regional hub in Solomon Islands: Report

White House heavyweight Kurt Campbell has led a delegation to Honiara following the island nation's security deal with Beijing.

A state-owned Chinese aerospace and defence company has signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands proposing to make the Pacific Nation a regional “aeronautical hub”, Australian media has reported.

ABC News has obtained a “leaked” document outlining the 2019 deal signed between the Solomon Islands government and Avic Commercial Aircraft.

The “memorandum of understanding” said the Solomon Islands wanted to become a principal partner in China's vision of a Pacific Maritime Belt and Road Initiative and to become a transport hub for the Pacific Region.

The document was signed in November 2019 by the Solomon Islands Minister for Communication and Aviation Peter Shanel Agovaka in China, two months after the Solomon Islands cut ties with Taiwan and established a diplomatic relationship with China.

The document said the Solomon Islands wished to strengthen its domestic aerodrome infrastructure and upgrade its national airline fleet.

The Solomon Islands capital Honiara would receive direct flights from China and become a regional hub, it said.

Gary Ramage/AP Australian soldiers stand outside the airport in Honiara, Solomon Islands in late 2021 following civilian unrest relating to issues including concerns over the country's increasing links with China.

For this vision the Solomon Islands needed to acquire six new aircraft from Avic and refurbish airfields, it said.

The aircraft purchases would depend on further negotiations on price and terms, and would need approval from the board of Solomon Airlines and the Solomon Islands Government.

The news comes after the Solomon Islands and China recently signed a security agreement, stoking fears China will establish a military base in the Pacific, something Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said would not happen.

ABC News reported that Solomon Airlines chief executive Brett Gebers said he was unaware of the agreement.

It reported that it did not appear that the initiatives in the agreement had progressed, with Covid-19 being blamed for potentially stalling the agreement.

The document said the purchase of aircraft was linked to facilitating the upgrade of 35 Solomon Islands domestic airfields in two phases: 15 in phase one, and 20 in phase 2.

Avic was willing to facilitate upgrading half of phase one, the document said.

Both parties agreed to establish “a long-term co-operation relationship” to improve civil aviation in the Solomon Islands, including a training programme of young aviation professionals, it said.

Avic agreed to offer the Solomon Islands relevant aircraft technical assistance support, after sales, it said.

Australian National University Graeme Smith told ABC News that Avic’s commercial arm was intertwined with the Chinese military, which may be interested in airfields and other facilities in the Solomon Islands.

New Zealand aviation commentator Irene King said it was unlikely the Solomon Islands would ever become a regional hub.

Hubs needed to be on the way to somewhere or a destination in their own right.

“I don’t think the Solomon Islands meets either of those criteria.”

The Solomon Islands would not have the aviation infrastructure capability to take an aircraft larger than an A320, she said.

That limited the number of destinations that would be able to fly aircraft to the Solomon Islands, even if it was set up as a freight hub, she said.

“You can’t see too many airlines wanting to go to an absolute unknown hope.”

There were also issues around bilateral aviation agreements and political instability, she said.

“People tend not to like putting their aircraft on the ground where the political climate is not conducive or stable. People get very nervous in those scenarios.”

She said hubs were “extraordinarily difficult to create”.

Hubs, such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai, tended to emerge through some sort of competitive advantage coupled political will, she said.