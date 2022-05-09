List of top NZ tech firms to work in doubles to 100 as industry flourishes

An annual list of New Zealand’s best tech companies and start-ups to work for has doubled to 100 since last year, reflecting the huge growth of the industry in Aotearoa.

The group of New Zealand-owned and operated firms excluded large and more established organisations in order to raise the profile of lesser-known companies, said Greg Denton​​, co-founder of Matchstiq​​ which compiled the list.

Spotting the next Xero before it became a multibillion-dollar business was an exciting opportunity for people who wanted to work in a startup or tech company.

“The holy grail for anyone working in tech or in startups is to get into one of these companies that’s growing really quickly as early as possible,” Denton said.

“They can not only have a large amount of influence on the direction of that company, but also the earlier you can get into one of these companies you are more likely to get a larger proportion of ownership or participate in an employee share ownership programme.”

Supplied Innovative electric motorbike maker Ubco is one of more than 23,000 companies in NZ’s tech sector.

New Zealand’s tech and startup industry was attracting a large amount of international capital as it produced more international success stories, and experienced talent was being recycled back into companies at an early stage.

In 2021, there were more than $2 billion worth of acquisitions of New Zealand tech companies including Vend, Seequent and Timely.

But New Zealand had a long way to go to make working for startups and tech companies the first choice for people when they left high school or university, despite it being an industry with a high median average salary, he said.

“I think there is a problem in regards to the education opportunities that are preparing people for this industry. I believe there’s a lot of organisations as well as the Government as well as higher education starting to look to address that, but there’s a big gap still to close.”

SUPPLIED Getting into a firm early provides people with an opportunity to accelerate their career, says Greg Denton of Matchstiq.

Working for a startup was considered potentially risky, with people wanting a big name company on the CV as a prestigious, low-risk way to start their career.

But getting into a startup or tech company close to the ground level provided people an opportunity to accelerate their career, gain more responsibility and experience, Denton said.

“From my perspective, the bigger risk is to not go down that path, because you’re missing the opportunity to grow your career at a much faster pace than you otherwise would.”

The skills shortage in the industry was almost at crisis level, he said, exacerbated by tech companies from Australia and other countries regularly and actively shopping for talent in New Zealand.

There was also a large lack of diversity across a lot of industries in New Zealand, but it was pronounced in the tech industry, he said.

“If you just look at gender diversity, the ecosystem is still only 25% women ... so I think there is a really big need for a concerted effort to make that change.”

According to NZ Tech, the sector contributed 8% to New Zealand’s gross domestic product, employed 111,760 people in 2020, and exported $8.6 billion globally.

“It’s super scalable and allows New Zealand to really increase its export capacity that in some ways is almost limitless,” Denton said.

“We have startups and tech companies across every industry that you can imagine, from space technology through to agri-technology, through to people creating financial products that compete on a global stage.

“It really does speak to New Zealand as a country of generalists in multiple industries, that we’ve got entrepreneurs that are tackling challenges across almost every industry you can imagine.”

Among the companies on the list were EnergyBank, an energy storage tech company using the ocean’s energy; Astrix Astronautics creating lightweight power systems to decrease the cost of satellites in space; and the more well-known Ubco creating electric bikes.

In the next five years, Denton said the tech and startup industry could be the country’s largest contributor to GDP with another generation of companies recycling more talent back into the industry.

The Matchstiq list was drawn from 450 companies, voted on by venture capital firms and investors.