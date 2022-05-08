Armstrong Downes Commercial owes $9.2m to unsecured trade creditors

The site at 195 High St, Lower Hutt, one of the sites affected by Armstrong Downes Commercial’s liquidation.

Wellington construction company Armstrong Downes Commercial (ADC) went into liquidation last week owing $9.2 million to 320 unsecured trade creditors.

Ten years after the company started, ADC shareholders appointed David Ruscoe​ and Russell Moore​ from Grant Thornton New Zealand as liquidators at 7am last Monday.

It had eight construction projects on the go throughout the Wellington region, including the $125m Paddington residential development with 150 terraced houses on Taranaki St, and a 40-apartment project in central Lower Hutt.

The company was also involved with the redevelopment of Frank Kitts playground on the Wellington waterfront.

READ MORE:

* Failed construction company's issues 'deeper' than Covid, developer says

* Wellington construction company Armstrong Downes Commercial appoints liquidators

* Directors of failed large Queenstown construction company likely to stump up retentions money



ADC had an estimated deficit of $8.7m, the liquidators said in their first report, released on Friday. It owed secured creditors $2.8m, and owed 320 unsecured creditors $9.2m.

The company’s liabilities totalled $17.6m, including income tax payable of $979,154, and it had assets worth $8.9m, of which $3.4m was cash on hand.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Subcontractors were locked out of the site of the $125m Paddington residential development on Taranaki St.

There were likely to be additional damages claims as a result of breaches of contract, Ruscoe and Moore said, estimating project damages at $4.5m.

Other investigations were likely.

“Given the interrelated nature of the group and how it operated, we will be investigating the intergroup debt position to identify any debts due to the company.

“We will investigate the affairs of the company and its directors, including related parties, in the period prior to our appointment to determine if there are any further avenues of recovery available to the company.”

ADC had two directors, Tony Doile​ and Simon Taylor​. Its shareholder, 2 HB Ltd, was owned by Doile and Yellow Roof Trustees, which was in turn owned by Taylor and Lower Hutt lawyer Eugene Collins​.

Doile and Taylor were also shareholders in Armstrong Downes Group Holdings Ltd, and Armstrong Downes Construction Ltd, both of which started in November 2021.

The liquidators said two of the company’s largest construction projects suffered substantial losses as a result of being fixed price in an economic environment of spiralling costs and other difficulties.

“Since the fixing of the prices, there have been significant issues and market factors that have adversely affected the company, including substantial cost increases outside of those budgeted for, procurement and supply chain challenges, and labour shortages,” they said.

“The contracts were also entered into before the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused significant disruptions and caused delays due to site access restrictions at different times.”

Steven Sutorius​, whose development company Thames Pacific was behind the Paddington development, said last week he was sceptical of claims liquidation was beyond ADC's control.

“It’s easy for them to point at the supply chain and Covid, but I think the problems run a little deeper than that,” he said on Tuesday.

Thames Pacific paid out $1.5m to ADC to go towards subcontractors on the project on March 20, while another developer, Lower Hutt’s High Street Holdings had made a $600,000 payment for subcontractors in late April.

ADC was due to be paid a total of $574,000 in retentions, money held aside to guarantee a sub-contractor came back to fix any immediate defects on a project.

Building companies are required to hold retentions "in trust" so that they can be easily accessed if the company fails, and the liquidators said ADC held its retentions in a separate account.

“We are reconciling the retentions and will be seeking court approval to manage the orderly return of the retentions held by the company to the relevant parties.”

All ADC construction sites were temporarily closed to protect the assets of the company and other parties.

It was not practicable to estimate the date of the completion of the liquidation, the liquidators said.

ADC, which launched on May 25, 2012, operated a construction management company that ran projects in the Wellington region.

It did not directly employ any staff, despite being head contractor in most cases, with its workforce employed by related companies.