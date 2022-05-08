Petrol prices rising again, and $3 a litre could be new normal, says AA

Petrol prices are returning towards the levels that pushed the Government to act in March, and, $4 a litre is still on the table this year, says the AA.

Under pressure to act after 91 octane petrol rose above $3 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government temporarily slashed fuel excise duties by 25c a litre in March, along with reducing the cost of public transport.

The cost of road user charges was also reduced for diesel.

Petrol stations immediately cut their prices when the reduction, approximately 29c a litre after accounting for GST, took effect on March 14.

On Sunday afternoon, a litre of unleaded 91 octane petrol cost an average of $2.78, according to fuel app Gaspy, a 15c increase over the past 28 days.

Unleaded 95 had risen 19c over that time to $2.96, just shy of $3, while unleaded 98 was at $3.13, up 22c. Diesel was up 27c to $2.52.

“I don’t expect the price of fuel to go down any time soon,” said AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins​.

“I see this $3 mark being here for quite some time now, I think it could almost be the new normal.”

At Christchurch gas station Waitomo Cranford, drivers said any further increase would hit them in the pocket.

Sheet metal worker James Curline lives in the small town of Rotherham and has a 200-kilometre round trip to his work in Christchurch.

"It's an hour-and-a-half each way, every day," he said.

Curline owns a diesel ute but drives a smaller petrol car to work because it's much cheaper.

"That's about $75 to fill, and I'm doing 1000km a week."

Any increase in fuel prices will mean working longer hours to pay for the gas, he said. "Instead of doing an 8-hour day, I do a 10-hour day, because the last two are my payment to get to work. “

Accountant James Rigter lives in Rangiora and currently spends about $100 per week on fuel but said he "would be driving a bit less" if the cost of fuel reaches $4 a litre.

"I drive from Rangiora every day, it's probably 80km," he said.

The increased fuel costs and the current half-price public transport fare had prompted him to catch the bus to work more often.

"They have halved the price, so it's $1.90 each way, and you don't have to pay for parking either."

Collins said the Government will face a problem when it reverses the changes, expected to be mid-June. At that point, petrol would either be above $3 a litre or it would be pushed past that mark by the resumption of full fuel excise.

“When that policy came out, there was a lot of volatility,” Collins said. “Now we know there’s going to be some real shortages of supply, and how popular politically will it be to put the price back up again?

“They put it on when we were getting premium fuel over the $3 mark, and we’re getting very close to the $3 mark with 91.”

The price of motoring had risen 20% in the past 18 months, with petrol prices the biggest driver, and Collins expected another significant increase over the coming 18 months.

“If you’re thinking about replacing your vehicle, do it now because it’s never going to get any cheaper,” he said.

In addition to the higher price of fuel, making energy-efficient vehicles cheaper to run, and policies making low-emitting cars more attractive to buy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was resulting in shortages of other materials needed by carmakers including neon gas, which is used to create silicon chips.

“This isn’t necessarily a blip, it’s going to be around for a while. If you’ve got the ability, or you’re thinking about changing your vehicles, look for that more efficient, safer vehicle. Now is the best time to start looking.”

On top of sanctions against Russia, and damage to fuel infrastructure as part of the war between Russia and Ukraine, any spare capacity would dry up if the European Union introduced a ban on Russian oil imports.

That followed a ban on Russian coal, and discussions over a ban on importing Russian gas.

“A lot of Europe relies upon Russian gas and coal. Well if you can’t get gas and coal, you’ve got to use oil, so it’s a perfect storm for price increases currently,” he said.

At the same time, demand was set to begin rising worldwide, when Covid lockdowns ended in China, and with airline travel increasing.

The rising price of petrol and diesel was adding to inflationary pressure, pushing up the cost of farm production, transport, and down the line to consumers, he said.

“We’re just in autumn, we’ve come through the horticultural season, the wine season, all of those things require diesel for the harvesters, so they’ll be paying a lot. Then of course everything that goes into the factory and everything that comes out of the factory requires a truck, and they run on diesel.

“So all those prices are flowing through and having a marked inflationary effect.”

Brent crude, used as an international benchmark, was trading above US$100 a barrel and Collins expected it to remain above that mark for the rest of the year.

It was hard to know if petrol would hit $4 a litre this year, but it was possible.

“I wouldn’t bet it wouldn’t happen, put it that way because it really does come down to how severely these sanctions occur against the Russians and how long does conflict last, and the extent [Russia and Ukraine] want to do mutually assured destruction of each other’s infrastructure around petroleum and fuel.”

Higher fuel prices would make some people cut back on their vehicle use, for example walking to the dairy instead of driving, and combining trips together where possible. But some people would not have a choice.

“It’s the more marginalised, low income people that haven’t got good access to public transport because of the way it’s arranged that have to use vehicles.

“They’re the ones that are probably going to get hardest hit - they’re like the factory workers and the cleaners who have multiple jobs in the household and they need multiple cars because they’re going different places at different times. They will find it hard.”