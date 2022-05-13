Why Z Energy and Ampol are better together

Both Z and Ampol have committed to investing in a low-carbon future, and joining together enables them to accelerate progress towards this.

Mike Bennetts, Z Energy's chief executive, shares his thoughts about Z Energy (Z) becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ampol Limited (Ampol), an Australian petroleum company that started in 1900.

In today's environment, collaboration is the best strategy for growth to deliver solutions at the scale and pace needed to tackle the challenges facing Aotearoa New Zealand. Companies that grew organically need to look for new ways to drive collaborative innovation that delivers what their customers want today and in the future. In an increasingly uncertain and complex world, two heads are fundamental to improving business outcomes.

On Tuesday 10 May, the integration of Z and Ampol became official. The focus of this acquisition has always been about how we – Z and Ampol – will be better together, stronger together and more ambitious together. By working collectively with Ampol, we are really excited by the opportunity to share best practice, strengthen our supply chain and achieve more for our customers, staff and our wider sustainability goals.

Being more ambitious together is fundamentally about the future. Both Z and Ampol have committed to investing in a low-carbon future, and joining together enables us to accelerate progress towards this. Collectively, we will invest locally over $125 million from 2023-2028 to support New Zealand's energy transition, including through investment in e-mobility solutions, infrastructure to support the distribution of biofuels and other terminal infrastructure.

For Z staff, the change also means an exciting opportunity for greater career development. Previously, we haven't been able to offer overseas opportunities to our Z whānau with offices based solely in New Zealand. Ampol has around 8500 roles, based across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Singapore and Houston. That eventually means a two-way flow of skills and capability, which is great for our people and the New Zealand economy.

We are also establishing a cadet and graduate program which will create roughly 35 roles over the first five years, to develop and grow a pipeline of future talent that Z and the industry needs.

SUPPLIED Mike Bennetts, Z Energy’s chief executive.

The future is low carbon

Both Z and Ampol recognise the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels – it's what our customers expect and is a key part of our joint aspiration.

At its core, Z's Low Carbon Transition strategy is about being relevant to the daily lives of New Zealanders now and into the low-emissions future, aiming to meet them wherever they are along the way with real options to solve what matters for them in their own sustainability journey.

Z recently announced that more than 30 EV fast charging units will be installed across our network by the end of this year, with the intention of continually scaling up. Across the ditch, Ampol has also committed to 120 of their service stations having EV charging capability by the middle of 2023. The beauty of us rolling out EV charging programmes simultaneously means we're both learning the technology and customer experiences, and can swap notes on what's working and what's not in order to increase momentum on behalf of our customers.

As both Z and Ampol are unashamedly focused on our customers, we're collectively looking to solve the challenge of how Kiwis and Aussies alike can seamlessly charge their EV at home, at work and on the go via one simple platform. While Z has a majority stake in Flick Electric for this very reason, Ampol recently launched its electric vehicle charging solution, AmpCharge, that will allow customers to charge their EVs at home or on the road. As we look towards a similar approach in New Zealand, there's no need for us to reinvent our way of doing that; we can look to Ampol's example and technology solution for the New Zealand market.

We're also both thinking about hydrogen, because as much as we talk about electrons to help with the light passenger fleet, it's more likely hydrogen will be the low-carbon alternative for heavy vehicles. Currently that market is too small due to the expensive cost to buy and run a hydrogen truck relative to a diesel truck. However, customers are moving in this direction. Ampol is more advanced in this space than we are, so it's a chance to see how we can piggyback on what they're doing.

When it comes to biofuels, Z has more experience of manufacturing in New Zealand while Ampol is more experienced at sourcing biofuels from international refineries due to their large trading and shipping business in Singapore and Houston. Because of their reach, Ampol is able to give us access to biofuels in a way we wouldn't have been able to do on our own.

UNSPLASH Z and Ampol are unashamedly focused on their customers. They’re collectively looking to solve the challenge of how Kiwis and Aussies alike can seamlessly charge their EVs at home, at work and on the go via one simple platform

We're not going anywhere

We want our customers to rest assured that nothing for them will change. Z is, and remains, for New Zealand. The Z name, brand and logo aren't changing, and neither are any of the Z leadership team.

In the past, there have been times where more than 50 per cent of Z's shareholders were based overseas. While we are now fully owned by Ampol, our operations, offices and people are all still proudly Kiwi, just as they have been since Z began.

Former Z investors can continue to invest in the future of Z as part of the broader Ampol business through the NZX when Ampol lists on the main board on 17 May 2022 or through the ASX today.

Our commitment to Aotearoa New Zealand

The integration of Z into Ampol means we can be better, stronger and more ambitious together. The combined business becomes the largest trans-Tasman fuel player with the scale and capabilities to significantly shift the decarbonisation dial.

We are really excited about our shared future and look forward to bringing you on the journey with us.