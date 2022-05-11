Earlier border reopening and drop in migrant wage threshold welcome

New Zealand’s full border reopening will be great for tourism, but won’t solve winter staffing woes.

Queenstown business leaders are welcoming a plan to reopen international borders and a temporary drop in the minimum wage for migrant workers.

However, they say it will have little effect on winter visitor and staff numbers.

During a speech on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced borders would reopen on July 31, well ahead of the previous October date.

She also detailed wider immigration changes, including an exemption for tourism and hospitality businesses from paying migrant workers the median wage of $27.76.

Qualifying businesses would instead be required to meet a threshold of $25 for migrant workers until April 2023.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said it was positive news that the border reopening for visitors from non-visa waiver countries had moved forward from October.

“It was interesting to note that the US market had shown a lot of strength since visa-waiver countries were permitted to enter from May 1,” he said.

“If that’s an indication I do expect to see the tourist interests from other parts of the world.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson, Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash at Coronet Peak, Queenstown, ahead of the border opening to Australians in March.

The most important matter for Queenstown tourism operators now was the ability to bring in workers from other parts of the world, he said.

Hospitality bosses fear a wage war is looming as they face critical staff shortages ahead of winter.

Boult also welcomed the plan to exempt tourism and hospitality businesses from paying the median wage to recruit migrants on the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Ardern said the exemption recognised that the tourism and hospitality industries had been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Boult said it would make a significant difference for employers in Queenstown.

“My only disappointment is that this is too late to ensure we have adequate staff for the ski season.

“We are where we are for that, but it will enable us to bring in people for the summer.”

Workers from countries such as Brazil, the Philippines, Argentina, China and India were all significant members of the region’s workforce prior to Covid-19.

Moving the border reopening date forward indicated the Covid-19 pandemic was affecting people in New Zealand like it was in other part of the world, he said.

“There’s very little point in keeping the borders closed any longer.”

PETER MEECHAM Families and loved ones were reunited at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday as the quarantine-free travellers arrived from Australia.

NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson said a sooner border reopening would have little effect on the region’s skifields​ this year.

Visitors from via waiver countries made up between 5% and 10% of visitors for the company.

Up to half of all visitors could be Australians and the trans-Tasman border reopened on April 13.

Ski areas had successfully lobbied for exemptions to bring in critical staff, but were competing with other hospitality providers for other staff.

Moving the reopening forward to July would be good for summer tourism operators though as it would give operators more time to get up and running and for travellers’ confidence to build.