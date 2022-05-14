Simon Henry's brother says backlash might 'reinforce his individualistic, entrepreneurial take on life'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says comments about Nadia Lim would have been insulting to all women.

The brother of a businessman who called celebrity chef Nadia Lim a “a little bit of Eurasian fluff” says the experience “might just reinforce his individualistic entrepreneurial take on life”.

DGL Group chief executive and rich-lister Simon Henry has been under fire for comments he made about Lim featured in an article published by NBR last week.

The comments have been widely condemned, including by DGL’s board, customers and investors as well as business leaders, the Race Relations Commissioner and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Henry’s older brother Bernard Whimp would not say whether he had spoken to Henry recently but said he had spoken to his family “momentarily” about the comments.

MY FOOD BAG The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

READ MORE:

* Five reasons My Food Bag shares are in the doldrums and how they might recover

* KiwiSaver funds blacklist DGL over CEO's 'derogatory' Nadia Lim comments

* Company CEO criticised over 'misogynistic' comments about Nadia Lim



“I don't think it particularly startles us,” Whimp said.

Lim said she received an apology from Henry on Tuesday.

Born and raised in Rangiora, Canterbury, Henry changed his name from Whimp many years ago.

Bernard Whimp has a history of making "low-ball" share-buying offers, and was convicted of burglary. He is now hoping to launch a new hedge fund aimed at finding bargains in the Australasian share market.

He said he did not hold any DGL shares.

Whimp said he imagined that Henry would have “learnt a few things” from the saga.

“I'm sure he'd be thoughtful about it.”

David White/Stuff Simon Henry playing tennis at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club.

Henry, who estimates being worth $600m, had been “an individualistic entrepreneur” for many years, having started “from scratch”, Whimp said.

"It takes extreme personality traits to achieve that."

He said much of the backlash to Henry’s comments was from people who believe chief executives should fit within “an approved mould”.

“There is a strong attempt by socialism to get a hold of capitalism and restrain it and mould it into their own image. I don't think you really want that. You want disruptors.”

SUPPLIED Bernard Whimp says he imagines his brother has ‘learnt a few things’ over the past week or so.

He did not think Henry would be moulded into something that “socialists” approved of, he said.

In the wake of Henry’s comments DGL had $304 million wiped off its market value over four days, with fund managers blacklisting the stock and small shareholders voting with their feet.

Whimp said it was a case of “the silly selling to the smart” where people with an emotional view of investments were selling to the “calmly rational”.

Whimp did not think the saga would have a long-term effect on DGL’s share price or performance.

David White stuff.co.nz Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

“If you were an overseas investor or hedge fund you wouldn't take much notice.

“DGL will just go from strength to strength.”

On Thursday DGL’s board said, in light of Henry’s comments, it had started a process to appoint an advisory firm to conduct an independent review of DGL’s culture, and to recommend any changes necessary to ensure its culture reflected its key values.

Henry founded DGL in 1999 and its most recent annual report says he is a 57% owner in the company.