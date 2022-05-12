Culture review into DGL Group following CEO's Nadia Lim comments

The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

A culture review will be carried out at DGL Group after its chief executive made “offensive and unacceptable” comments about celebrity chef Nadia Lim, the chemical company's board says.

Rich-lister and DGL chief executive Simon Henry has been widely criticised for disparaging comments he made about Lim in an interview published by NBR last week.

In a statement to the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on Thursday DGL’s board said it had started a process to appoint an advisory firm to conduct an independent review of DGL’s culture, and to recommend any changes necessary to ensure its culture reflected its key values.

“The board is determined to ensure respect for diversity and inclusion is embedded firmly throughout DGL Group’s culture at all levels, and that the company’s adherence to ESG principles aligns with market expectations,” the statement said.

ESG principles refer to the environmental, social, and corporate governance goals of a company.

Henry understood the importance of his own conduct in setting standards across DGL, it said.

“He is fully supportive of, and will participate in this process initiated by the board.”

David White stuff.co.nz Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

Henry founded DGL in 1999 and its most recent annual report says he is a 57% owner in the company.

The board on Friday said Henry’s comments about Lim were offensive and unacceptable.

“They were also inconsistent with the cultural values expected of an organisation like DGL Group.”

Henry made a two line apology to Lim on Tuesday via an email sent by a DGL office manager a week after the comments were first published.

Henry had apologised to the board and DGL staff for his remarks, the board said.

“The board acknowledges his genuine regret.”

The board also said a remuneration framework for all DGL Group senior executives would be reviewed.