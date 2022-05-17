S&P/NZX50 Index inches down 0.1%, Ryman recovers some lost ground

A 1.2% decline in market heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare kept New Zealand’s sharemarket in check on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.1% at 11,137.88, following a small decline on Monday.

Grant Williamson​, director at Hamilton Hindin Greene, said Ryman Healthcare, which lost 7% on Monday ahead of its deletion from an MSCI global index, rebounded to close up 4.3%.

“Tracker funds that are invested in that index will have to exit Ryman before the end of May so that obviously created a fair amount of selling pressure,” Williamson said.

“That stock could remain quite volatile as we go through the balance of this month.”

Shares in the retirement village operator have fallen from $15.50 at the start of the year to $9.04 on Tuesday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ryman Healthcare, which lost 7% on Monday ahead of its deletion from an MSCI global index at the end of May, rebounded to close up 4.3%.

“You have to be a certain size - even though New Zealand companies do get compensation, they don’t have to be as large as some of the other international companies, they still have to meet certain criteria to be in there and Ryman has missed out on that,” he said.

Australian investors had a part to play in Tuesday’s share price movements.

“A number of stocks that have large Australian investor shareholdings have come under a wee bit of pressure, which can quite often happen particularly as the New Zealand dollar slips somewhat," he said.

The Australian influence was strongest in the stocks listed on both sides of the Tasman, and in New Zealand’s top-10 stocks.

“For example, Ebos and Fletcher Building both have large operations in Australia so do have quite a large Australian investor following.”

Fletcher Building closed down 2.6% at $5.85, having started the day at $6.01, while Ebos had a smaller decline of 0.3%, to $39.30.

Smaller stock Steel and Tube lost 5.5% to $1.37 despite Monday’s announcement it saw a strong improvement in margins and earnings for the 10 months to the end of April.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 1.2% to $20.78, Auckland Airport fell 0.9% to $7.34, and Air New Zealand lost 2.1% to 68c.

Stocks to gain included Contact Energy, up 1.8% to $7.55, Infratil, up 0.4% to $7.79, Manawa Energy, formerly Trustpower, up 0.2% to $7.05, and NZX, up 3.9% at $1.33.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.2% at 7113.6 in late afternoon trading.

Markets rose across Asia on signs of progress in China's effort to bring outbreaks of coronavirus under control, which outweighed concern over weaker than expected Chinese economic data for April.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4008.01, coming off a six-week losing streak.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain, rising 0.1% to 32,223.42, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2% to 11,662.79.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, with Apple falling 1.1%, along with retailers such as Amazon, down 2%, and Starbucks, down 4.2%.

On Tuesday, Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, lost 23 cents to US$114.01 per barrel.

- With AP