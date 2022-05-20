NZ viewers may ditch Netflix as cost of living bites, and then return

Despite the squeeze on the cost of living many people are likely to keep watching Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney Plus, they will just become more strategic, says an analyst.

Netflix lost more viewers than it gained between during January and March, for the first time in more than a decade. To boost revenue, it said it would look at offering a cheaper package with adverts.

“Netflix has said in the past they’ll never go down the advertising channel, and this was a big turnaround for them this quarter,” said Jarden global equities analyst Jeremy Ward​.

Disney also planned to introduce advertising, but the move risked turning off viewers, he said. “All of a sudden you’re getting really close to what normal television is like.”

Another hurdle for Netflix was its plan to curb password sharing, something that has been driving its growth in subscribers.

The future looked more flexible, Ward said.

Getty/ROBYN BECK/AFP To boost revenue, Netflix is looking at offering a cheaper package with adverts.

“I definitely think there’s going to be more options.

“And the other trend we may see is people chopping and changing a little bit more. What we could see is people might drop out of Netflix for a couple of months, sign up to Disney plus for a couple of months, then sign up to Apple TV after that.”

Netflix

“The most prominent streaming service, offers the widest range of TV shows and films, with many original productions,” according to MoneyHub's guide to streaming services in New Zealand.

Price: From $11.99 for 1 screen at low resolution to $21.99 for four screens and top video quality.

Highlights: The Lincoln Lawyer, Anatomy of a Scandal, Heartstopper, Russian Doll, Line of Duty.

Disney Plus

“Not only the place to watch all of Disney’s back catalogue of films and TV, but also Marvel and National Geographic, Star Wars and Pixar content," according to MoneyHub.

Prices: From $12.99 a month on a monthly plan to $129.99 a year on an annual plan.

Highlights: This is Us, Moon Knight, Better Things, Abbott Elementary.

Amazon Prime

“Great selection of TV shows, not as good a selection of films. Their catalogue of original productions is increasing and in recent months have come out with award-nominated content for both TV and films," according to MoneyHub.

Price: $8 a month.

Highlights: 1883, A Very British Scandal, Conversations With Friends, Doctor Who.

Apple

Apple has “a quality over quantity kind of approach,” according to MoneyHub.

Price: $8.99 a month

Highlights: Dune, Top Gun, The Time Traveler's Wife, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Neon

Neon offers HBO, Sky and BBC productions, blockbuster and indie films, as well as family favourites, according to MoneyHub.

Price: $15.99 a month on the monthly plan, $159.99 a year on the annual plan.

Highlights: The Staircase, This Way Up, We Own This City, Adventure Time.

In New Zealand, according to JustWatch.com, Disney Plus offered 2327 titles, Neon had 1538, Netflix offered 4674 titles, Amazon had 10,316, and Apple TV dwarfed the rest with 20,230 shows and movies.

Disney added 7.9 million new subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service at the same time as Netflix’s shock loss of 200,000. At the end of the first quarter Netflix had 222m global subscribers, Prime Video 152m and Disney Plus 138m.

All the streaming companies still had deep pockets, and they continued to spend a lot of money on producing shows and movies. A focus on specific content for different markets may mean we see more New Zealand shows as a result, Ward said.