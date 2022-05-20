My Food Bag 'inundated' with messages of support after Simon Henry comments, CEO says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says comments about Nadia Lim would have been insulting to all women.

My Food Bag’s contact centre was “inundated” with thousands of messages of support for co-founder Nadia Lim after rich lister Simon Henry made “insulting” comments about her, its chief executive says.

The meal kit company on Friday reported a $20 million after tax profit for the year to March 30, up from $2.4m a year earlier.

The result comes two weeks after Henry, the boss of chemical company DGL, criticised My Food Bag for including a photo of Lim in its prospectus.

In an interview with the NBR Henry described the celebrity chef as “a little bit of Eurasian fluff” and accused her of “showing some cleavage” and “showing off her sensuality” to sell My Food Bag’s offer.

Lim is a My Food Bag co-founder and brand ambassador.

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler said Henry’s comments were “insulting and ridiculous”, but ultimately they were a matter for DGL.

“I think he was so far out of touch with where contemporary thinking is that it just doesn’t bear commenting on any further,” Bowler said.

MY FOOD BAG The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

Bowler said “thousands” of people had been contacting My Food Bag through its contact centre to express their support for Lim via emails, text messages and phone calls.

“We were inundated for a period of time.

“It was really lovely. People really felt for Nadia and felt that she was unnecessarily targeted by Simon’s ridiculous comments.”

SUPPLIED My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler says it increased some prices in April but is trying not to pass on all cost increases to customers.

People were well aware of Lim’s role in the business, and it made sense that she was featured in the prospectus, he said.

My Food Bag’s share price has lost half its value since it listed just over a year ago at $1.85 a share.

On Friday its share price recovered some ground, trading up 8% to close at 85 cents.

The company said its annual result was in line with forecasts provided prior to listing in 2021.

Bowler said My Food Bag was a good yield stock.

“At the current prices it continues to be extremely attractive.”

He said management was focused on delivering a quality product, demonstrating growth in the business and achieving its forecasts.

“We’ve got a long way to go to get back to what we think the business is really valued at.”

A recent research note by Forstyh Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Matt Noland said at current levels My Food Bag’s dividend yield appeared attractive, but the competitive environment may limit its potential for growth.

They said My Food Bag had built a strong brand presence.

“However, we expect competition to increase, from both alternate meal-kit providers and other entities vying for consumers' grocery dollar spend.”

They said it had benefited from the pandemic and now needed to demonstrate its ability to increase per customer spend, and maintain recent margin gains.

“Unlocking a second phase of growth will involve further disruption to traditional grocery markets which we expect will be met with stronger resistance from incumbents.”

The company said its contribution margin grew to 27.2%.

Bowler said its average order value was up $2.23 on the prior year.

David White stuff.co.nz Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

Bowler said, like most businesses, My Food Bag had been affected by inflation and in April it increased prices across its My Food Bag brand by about 2% or 3% as a result of rising food costs.

“It’s fair to say inflation is tough on any business.”

SUPPLIED My Food Bag has three brands on offer: Bargain Box, My Food Bag and Fresh Start.

My Food Bag bought the majority of its ingredients locally which helped ease the pressure of rising costs, he said.

“We’re trying really hard not to pass on all of the costs we incur.”

The company expects to provide guidance at its shareholder meeting in August.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of 4 cents per share to be paid on June 16 taking total dividends for the 2022 financial year to 7c, as forecast.