Mainfreight profit increases 89 per cent to $355m in 'best ever' result

Logistics and transport company Mainfreight has reported its “best ever” annual result with net profit increasing 89 per cent to $355 million for the year to March 31.

The company said it was “another record result and a more than satisfactory improvement on the prior year” in what was a highly disrupted year in the world of logistics.

Despite inflation and recession concerns Mainfreight remained confident of continued growth and improved performance, it said.

Costs of €1.5m (NZ$2.47m) associated with the closure of its Russian business, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were included in the result, it said.

READ MORE:

* Mainfreight 'bloody proud' of staff, hikes bonuses after record profit in difficult year

* New depots and jobs coming as Mainfreight "savours" best profit



Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 87 cents a share to be paid on July 22, it said.

Staff would receive bonuses of $94m, an increase on last year’s $44m bonus, and wage increases of 5% or more were applied from April 1 across all regions.

Its share price increased nearly 3% to trade at $77 on Thursday morning, still well down from its high late last year of about $98 a share.

The company reported improved performance from all five regions it operates in, with revenue across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, Asia and the Americas increasing 47 per cent to $5.2 billion.

Business from outside New Zealand now exceeded 72 per of the group’s net profit, it said.

Of its top 500 customers, 69% were using Mainfreight in two or more regions, up from 64% on the prior year.

Its fourth quarter performance in New Zealand was better than expected despite challenges from the Omicron outbreak.

The result included a significant increase in contribution from its air and ocean division, but the company also experienced increased profitability and growth in warehousing and transport, it said.

It expected to spend $540m over the next two years, $450m of which would be in property.

The company said the result was its best ever.

“Much has been said about the artificial impact on our revenues of inflated air and sea freight rates, and we accept this is a contributing factor.”

However, the performance from its air and ocean division also reflected growth achieved in its customer base, with its ability to secure tightly-contested space allocations, it said.

It said global supply chain congestion would continue well into the 2022 calendar year due to lockdowns in Shanghai, the war in Ukraine, port congestion, constrained shipping lines and container equipment shortages.

Ocean and air freight rates had reduced from their peaks in mid-2021 but were expected to remain elevated in the near future, it said.

“Irrespective of external factors, opportunities continue to present themselves for Mainfreight as we invest in more infrastructure, our people, technology, and network. We certainly believe that having our own global network is assisting our customers.”

Trading in the seven weeks since the end of its financial year had continued this trend of improvement, it said.

“However, we do not expect the quantum of profit improvement of this past year to reoccur in the short term; rather we anticipate we will revert to our normal levels of revenue and profit growth.”

Jarden senior analyst Andrew Steele said it expected the result would be well received by the market.

As expected, no earnings guidance was provided by Mainfreight, however, commentary on current trading was broadly positive, and its operating outlook was positive, he said.

Mainfreight’s commentary suggested that key markets continued to perform well and that disrupted supply chains and shipping would continue in the near-term.

“We believe this will continue to provide a tailwind to air and ocean earnings.”