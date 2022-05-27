American Airlines returning to NZ in October with Auckland-Dallas Fort Worth flights

American Airlines will service the route with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

American Airlines is returning to New Zealand with daily, non-stop flights between Auckland and Dallas Fort Worth in Texas from October to March.

The Texas-headquartered airline, which is the largest in the world, has not flown to New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

American Airlines vice president of international José Freig said the service would launch on October 29 and operate until March 25.

American Airlines would service the flights with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, he said.

“With Auckland returning to our network, we continue to strengthen American’s Asia-Pacific footprint,” Freig said.

In October 2019, American Airlines first announced plans to fly the route, but in April 2020 delayed its launch, along with a new winter seasonal service it had planned from Los Angeles to Christchurch.

American Airlines entered the New Zealand market in June 2016 with a non-stop service between Auckland and Los Angeles, which last operated in March 2020.

American Airlines has not announced its plans for the Los Angeles-Christchurch and Auckland-Los Angeles services.

Auckland Airport general manager aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker said American Airlines would operate the Dallas Fort Worth service in partnership with Qantas.

Auckland Airport was pleased to have the service, he said.

“What’s even more exciting is the connection into American Airlines’ largest hub, Dallas Fort Worth, which is one of the busiest airports in the world,” Tasker said.

He said Auckland Airport had the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada out of any Australasian airport.

Five airlines are offering connections from Auckland Airport to eight non-stop destinations across North America over the summer period, he said.

American Airlines’ website was not showing non-stop Auckland-Dallas Fort Worth fares as of Friday morning.