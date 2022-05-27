DGL's delisting a 'clear reaction' to fallout from Simon Henry's Nadia Lim comments, NZX boss says

Shares in Simon Henry’s company DGL slumped following his disparaging remarks towards Nadia Lim. (file photo)

Chemical company DGL Group, led by controversial businessman Simon Henry, is delisting from the New Zealand stock exchange because its board believes there is no benefit from remaining listed in New Zealand.

However, Mark Peterson, chief executive of New Zealand’s market operator, NZX, said the move was “a clear reaction” to events that transpired after Henry made comments in an interview with the NBR about My Food Bag brand ambassador Nadia Lim.

Shares in DGL lost a third of their value after Henry, the company’s chief executive, founder, majority shareholder and a director, described the celebrity chef as “a little bit of Eurasian fluff” and accused her of “showing some cleavage” and “showing off her sensuality” to sell My Food Bag shares.

Following Henry’s comments DGL was blacklisted by managed funds and DGL’s board launched a culture review into the company.

Henry made a two line apology to Lim sent via an email by a DGL office manager a week after the comments were first published.

A company announcement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Friday afternoon said DGL would move to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

DGL shares listed on the NZX a year ago at just over $1.

Following the announcement they fell 6 per cent to trade at $3.01, well down on the $4.50 they reached last month before Henry’s comments were published.

The trading of DGL shares on NZX would cease at the close of business on June 28, Friday’s announcement said.

DGL shares quoted on NZX would be transferred to a quotation on ASX, and there would be no NZX trading the following two days, it said.

On June 30 DGL would be delisted from the NZX.

The sole listing on the ASX would commence at the opening of trading on July 1.

DGL’s board outlined three reasons why it was delisting from the NZX.

DGL anticipated, at the time of listing on the NZX, that shareholder participation in New Zealand would be higher than what had transpired. The board believed that offering a New Zealand based trading platform was of little or no value to DGL or its shareholders. There was no benefit from remaining listed on the NZX.

Peterson said Henry received strong feedback locally on his comments.

The original intention of DGL having a NZX listing was that it offered access to additional sources of capital to support its growth ambitions, he said.

This was important in the current economic environment and, since it listed in May last year, DGL had been a strong performer on the NZX, he said.

“It’s therefore disappointing to New Zealand investors that recent events have triggered DGL to take this step – especially as its board publicly noted it was undertaking an independent review of its organisational culture,” Peterson said.

DGL said delisting would streamline its administration and services offered to shareholders and reduce costs, it said.

As at May 23 there were 689 New Zealand registered shareholders, which represented 13% of total shareholder numbers, it said.

They owned just 2.38% of DGL’s total shares.

Shareholders who held DGL shares listed on the NZX would automatically have their shares transferred to the ASX and no action was required from them, it said.