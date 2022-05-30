S&P/NZX50 Index up 0.7%, eclipsed by a2 Milk's 10% gain

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gains 0.7%

A2 Milk is the biggest gainer with a 10.2% increase

US benchmark S&P 500 index jumped 2.5% on Friday, tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 3.3%s

The New Zealand sharemarket started the week in the black, with a2 Milk shares surging on the back of infant formula shortages in the United States.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index ended Monday up 0.7% at 11,145.5, following a 0.3% decline on Friday.

“We’re up today, so is the ASX, and the US finished very strongly at the end of last week, so that's put a positive tone under equity markets,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 1.2%, or 91 points, at 7273.9 in late afternoon trading.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ $1.2b rights offer was a test of how Sharesies serves its members

* Is this the end of the golden weather for KiwiSaver?

* Sharemarket falls, bucking upbeat trend across Asia



“In our market, a key feature today has been a2 Milk, up 10%, and that was up on news that its Australian peer Bubs is sending 27.5 million bottles of infant formula to the US to help out with their shortage.”

A2 chief executive David Bortolussi​ said the company was standing by to send formula to the United States. The company already supplied around 27,000 stores for major customers in the US.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff A2 Milk shares surged on the back of infant formula shortages in the United States.

The United States has been dealing with formula shortages after a voluntary recall in February by Abbott Nutrition, the country’s largest producer.

Shares in a2 Milk closed up 10.2% at $5.17, their highest point in more than a month.

Shares in cinema software company Vista Group were up 5.8% at $1.63 after news it had signed a large existing client in Latin America to its new Vista Cloud platform.

“They're trying to move everyone from their traditional software approach to a more SaaS [software as a service] model and this was probably a key validation point, that you’ve got a major outfit approving of a product and signing up to it, so they’re up on the back of that,” Main said.

Market heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare also had a good day, up 3.3% at $20.15. Last week the company reported a 28% drop in annual profit, with the previously huge demand for its breathing aids after the Covid-19 pandemic hit now slowing.

“Analysts still seem to back the stock, they're digesting some of the impact that Covid has had on it, but I'd also note that some of the US healthcare stocks ended up at the end of last week, so it had a bit of a bounce after being sold down over the past couple of months really," he said.

Among other blue chips, Meridian Energy fell 0.4% to $4.40, Mercury Energy fell 1.7% to $5.50, Contact Energy was up 0.9% at $7.44.

Auckland Airport rose 1.2% to $7.35, Ebos was up 0.5% at $39.64 and Mainfreight fell 0.6% to $75.00.

Shares in Australian petrol company Ampol, which bought and delisted Z Energy, were down 2.2% at $37.23.

Chemical company DGL, which will delist from the NZX, was up 1.9% at $3.12 following a 4.4% decline on Friday. Shares in DGL lost a third of their value after chief executive Simon Henry made comments in an interview with the NBR about My Food Bag brand ambassador Nadia Lim.

Stocks rose across Asia after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased Covid-19 curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index finished Friday up 6.6% for its biggest weekly gain in 18 months. US markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% on Friday to 4158.24. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8% to 33,212.96, and the Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, gained 3.3% to 12,131.13.

- With AP