Some NZ homeowners may hit negative equity if house prices drop 15%

Owing more on your property than it's worth may become a reality for some homeowners next year if house prices fall as expected and mortgage rates keep rising.

After years of soaring house prices, banks are now warning that house prices could fall up to 20% from their November peak by the end of next year.

If property prices fall by 15% over this year and 2023, people who bought a house at the peak national median price of just over $1 million with nothing more than a 10% deposit, or $100,663, would have a potential loss in equity of $109,000 by the end of 2023, according to analysis by Canstar.

That would leave them with -1% equity in the property.

In Auckland, where the peak median was nearly $1.5m, someone with a 10% deposit of $142,688 would see a potential loss in equity of $154,925, also resulting in -1% equity.

Homeowners who had higher deposits, for example of 15% or 20%, would avoid negative equity in that scenario.

Canstar NZ general manager Jose George​ said mortgage rates were rising and the property market was slowing at a time when the cost of living was hurting many New Zealand households.

Borrowers who worried they might not be able to meet loan repayments should start talking to their bank well ahead of time, he said. Options could include extending the loan term or deferring repayments.

A bank would consider a forced sale as a last resort, given the potential losses for all parties, George said.

“Also it’s really beneficial to consider your ongoing household expenses, whether that be what you’re paying for your living expenses or whether that be discretionary spend, and find out if you can save on costs.”

Ultimately, property values had recovered after previous declines, he said.

Around half of all fixed mortgages are rolling off this year. The Reserve Bank said its current cash rate prediction, up towards 4% from next June, would take one- and two-year fixed mortgage rates to over 6% in the next year.

Kelvin Davidson​, senior economist at Corelogic, said negative equity was not a serious risk for most homeowners, although every fall in house prices made it a bigger risk.

The introduction of loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) nine years ago, cutting banks’ appetite for low-deposit lending, had also cut the likelihood of negative equity.

“More or less, everyone’s had to have a 20% deposit for the last number of years, and there’s been house price growth in the interim,” Davidson said.

“Most people now are saying house prices could be down 10%, 15%, so that still leaves most people with equity.”

Some people would have bought houses with a small deposit, but it would not be a big proportion of borrowers.

Low unemployment also meant people were less likely to come under financial pressure to sell.

Quarterly mortgagee sales peaked in mid-2009, at 777 compared with six at the start of 2022, but that did not necessarily mean the sales were the result of negative equity, Davidson said.

Rising mortgage rates mean that someone who took out a mortgage last year may have been stress tested by the bank about 6%, whereas now banks were looking at 7% and over.

Last week the Reserve Bank said that during 2021, major banks had tested new borrowers’ ability to service mortgages at rates of 5.5% to 6.5%.

“This wave of people who are on fixed rates now who are rolling off them in the next six to 12 months are looking at a very sharp increase, I think that’s the big theme for the property market for the rest of the year,” Davidson said.

New Zealand Bankers Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said negative equity usually only had a material impact if the customer had to sell their house.

“Banks want to keep people in their homes and there are often a range of personal solutions that banks can implement to support their customer’s individual circumstances.”

A Westpac spokesperson said 94% of its mortgage portfolio had an LVR of less than 80%, meaning most customers were not likely to end up in a negative equity situation.

“For most people who see their home as a long term asset, any drop in equity will only be temporary as house prices tend to rise over time.”

Like other banks, a spokesperson for Kiwibank said the bank considered a number of factors before approving a home loan.

“The repayment plan set up with each customer at the beginning of the process will see the loan repaid over an agreed period, enabling us to manage short term house price fluctuations.

“Customers should be aware that a reduction in house prices could impact their ability for future borrowing.”