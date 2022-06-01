S&P/NZX50 up 0.5%, despite down day for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Meridian

The New Zealand sharemarket notched up its third gain in a row for the week, with energy stocks leading the way.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index ended Wednesday up 0.5% at 11,373.24 following a 1.4% gain on Tuesday.

Peter McIntyre​, Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser, said there had been a reasonable performance from the market.

“I think there’s some confidence shown in our market today and that was after a subdued overnight performance from US markets.

“We've gathered strength as futures in the US are positive. That gives a benchmark about where our indices are heading in the afternoon, if those futures open up a bit stronger.”

Market heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 1.1% at $20.75. It has been overtaken by Meridian Energy in terms of market capitalisation, with Meridian valued at $12.06 million on Wednesday versus Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s $11.98m valuation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index ended Wednesday up 0.5% at 11,373.24.

Auckland Airport was up 2% at $7.63 on volume valued at $15 million. It was a top performer on the Australian stock exchange on Wednesday.

Among other blue chips, Spark was flat at $4.86, Z Energy owner Ampol was also flat, at $36.90, and Mainfreight was up 2.6% at $77.99.

In terms of sector performance, energy was the standout, up 2.9%, followed by consumer staples. Utilities also gained ground, while the technology sector fell.

“In this environment investors are seeking real assets, assets you can see, Auckland Airport, Contact and co have been well-supported,” McIntyre said.

While Meridian Energy was down 0.4% at $4.68, there were gains among other energy stocks with Mercury Energy up 2.3% at $5.63, Contact rising 2.9% to $7.67, and Vector up 1.4% at $4.18.

Among consumer stocks, Fonterra shares were up 7.6% to $2.69, a2 Milk was up 1.9% to $5.30, and Synlait rose 2.9% to $3.48.

On the down side, Ryman Healthcare fell 2% to $9.80, Pushpay was down 2% to $1.43, and Skellerup fell 2% as well, to $5.38.

The key this week for market watchers was the meeting between US president Joe Biden and US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell​, McIntyre said.

Biden met Powell on Tuesday, US time, their first meeting since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and weeks after the US Senate confirmed a second term.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.3% at 7233.3 in late afternoon trading.

Shares were mixed in Asia after a wobbly day on Wall Street closed out a month buffeted by worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 4132.15, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier in the day. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 32,990.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.4% to 12,081.39.

The S&P 500 ended May with a gain of less than 0.1%, which followed an 8.8% slump in April. It's now 13.9% below its record set early this year.

Stocks have managed to avoid a full-blown bear market, at least so far, with the S&P 500 yet to close more than 20% below its record. Speculation has grown that the Fed may consider a pause in rate hikes at its September meeting.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 68 cents to US$116.28 per barrel.

- With AP