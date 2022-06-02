NZX 50 Index slips 0.2%, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare falls 1%

The New Zealand sharemarket snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday but held up better than the Australian market.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.2%, or 23 points, to 11,349.5, following a 0.5% gain on Wednesday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 1% at 7157 in late afternoon trade, and US futures were negative.

Forsyth Barr analysts said the index fell 4.8% last month, bringing its 12-month loss to 8.2%. The picture was worse when looking just at 2022, with a 13.2% loss for the year to date, they said in a research note.

Top share price performers for May were digital donation service Pushpay Holdings (up 10.6%), retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare (up 8.6%), and a2 Milk (up 5.7%).

The worst performers were corporate travel technology company Serko (down 29%), Air New Zealand (down 27.7%) and Eroad (down 24.8%).

Consumer staples stocks were the best performers in the market in May, while consumer discretionary stocks were the worst.

On Thursday, the utilities sector was the best performer, followed by energy, while communications services stocks were the worst.

Meridian Energy's share price was up 0.4% at $4.70 a share, Mercury Energy was flat at $5.63, Contact Energy rose 0.1% to $7.68, and Manawa Energy was up 0.2% at $6.92.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which has fallen behind Meridian in value, was down 1.1% at $20.52 a share, Auckland International Airport fell 0.5% to $7.59, Spark was down 1.3% at $4.79, Mainfreight rose 2.5% to $80.00, and Ebos Group was up 0.05% at $40.59.

Shares declined across Asia, echoing a retreat on Wall Street as investors fretted about higher interest rates and rising coronavirus cases in parts of the region.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks began their slide straight after the release of several reports on the United States economy, including one showing that manufacturing growth was stronger last month than expected.

That bolstered investors' expectations for the US Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively to slow the economy in hopes of reining in inflation.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 4101.23, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.5% to 32,813.23.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.7% to 11,994.46.

