Commerce Commission allows tofu producers Life Health Foods NZ and Chalmers Organics to merge

Tofu continues to be a popular alternative to meat.

The Commerce Commission has given clearance for tofu maker Life Health Foods NZ to buy the business and assets of competing tofu manufacturer Chalmers Organics.

Both companies supply vegetarian and plant-based products, including tofu and meat alternative products, to supermarkets, shops and the food service industry.

The commission said the “significant buying power” of supermarkets would prevent unjustified price increases from the merged entity.

Life Health Foods NZ is a registered charity that belongs to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Chalmers Organics is owned in equal parts by Elizabeth, Daniel, Jesse and Stephen Chalmers.

The commission considered the potential impact of the merger on competition in national markets for the wholesale supply of tofu and, separately, meat-alternative products to the major grocery retailers and other customers.

Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings said the commission was satisfied that the acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition.

The Commission found there were several smaller manufacturers of tofu who supplied retailers, and if encouraged, could increase their supply of tofu, she said.

“Further, most tofu is sold through the major grocery retailers,” Rawlings said.

“Foodstuffs and Woolworths hold significant buyer power and are able to prevent unjustified price increases from the merged entity through their ability to source tofu from competing suppliers.”

In the market for the supply of meat-alternative products, the commission considered that the presence of other suppliers would constrain the merged entity, it said.

“Our investigation identified a number of recent entrants, particularly from overseas, in the supply of meat-alternative products which will constrain the merged entity,” Rawlings said.

Life Health Foods’ brands include Bean Supreme, Alternative Meat Co., Vegie Delights and Lisa’s.

Chalmers Organics is based in Auckland and manufactures products under its brands Tonzu and Zenzo.

The commission gives clearance to a proposed merger if it is satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.