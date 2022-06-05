What food staples are cheaper than a year ago?

It might feel like everything is going up in price when you shop for groceries, but there are a few bright spots in the shopping trolley with some items that are actually cheaper.

There is good news for meat eaters, but bad luck if you’re a vegan or vegetarian.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to make a particularly healthy meal with the 10 things that cost less in Stats NZ’s latest selected basket of food items, from April, with a year ago.

That’s not to say you can’t find food cheaper than Stats NZ’s average retail prices. Stuff’s week-long blog on the cheapest and most expensive grocery items across the country highlighted the variation in what we pay, depending on where we live or shop.

Starting with fruit and veges, just one of the 14 items in the group fell in price over the year.

Tomatoes were cheaper at $5.65 for 1kg in April 2022, down from $6.34 a year earlier. Once inflation is taken into account using the Reserve Bank’s inflation calculator – used to adjust all April 2021 prices mentioned below - they were $6.66 in April 2021.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Bad luck broccoli lovers, it got more expensive.

Slightly more expensive were 1kg of potatoes ($2.46 vs $2.40), bananas ($3.33 vs $3.26) and apples ($3.06 vs $3.01). The price of broccoli jumped significantly, to $7.51 for 1kg from $6.14, and cabbage was also quite a lot more expensive.

There was better news from the meat, poultry and fish group.

Tuna was cheaper, at $2.92 for a 185g tin from $3.09 a year earlier.

Pork loin chops were a steal at $14.97 a kg, down from $15.79. Beef steak (porterhouse or sirloin) was 2 cents cheaper at $32.15 per kg.

Bacon fell to $13.98 for 700g, from $14.65.

In the grocery group, bread and most of the 14 other staples were more expensive. ‘Breakfast biscuits’ were cheaper, at $5.83 for a kilogram from $6.15, but that's it for a nutritious bargain.

Potato chips fell to $1.92 for 150g from $1.94, and a 250g block of chocolate cost $4.38 compared with $4.50 a year earlier.

Butter was only just pricier - at $5.26 vs $5.15 for 500g - but cheese was noticeably more expensive at $12.31 vs $10.94 for 1kg. Two litres of standard milk rose to $3.97 from $3.85.

Moving on to non-alcoholic beverages, 100 tea bags fell to $5.23 from $5.35, soft drink was cheaper at $2.81 vs $2.89 for 1.5 litres, bottled water fell to $1.98 vs $2.08 for 750ml, and fruit juice fell to $4.6 from $4.68 for 3 litres.

It was not good news for fish and chip lovers, with the price of one fish and chips rising to $8.25 from $7.99.

Overall, food prices were 6.4% higher in April this year than last, with increases across all the food categories measured.

In March, the 7.6 per cent jump in food prices was the largest annual increase since 2011. Inflation of food prices has generally been increasing since a low of 0.5% in the year to March 2021.