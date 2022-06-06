ANZ introduces paid gender affirmation leave for staff

Alex talks about coming out at work as transgender at ANZ bank.

ANZ is introducing six weeks of paid gender affirmation leave, and up to 12 months’ unpaid leave, to its employees in New Zealand and Australia.

The leave would cover staff who were taking steps to affirm their gender, including social, medical, and legal gender affirmation, a bank spokesperson said. It meant people would not have to use up their annual or sick leave.

Alex​, who did not want his last name used for privacy reasons, has worked at ANZ for almost 21 years and used his sick leave and annual leave when he transitioned.

Having special leave meant affected staff could keep their sick leave for times when they were actually sick, “and importantly it means that transitioning is no longer classified as a 'sickness',” Alex said.

“While I was fortunate to be able to come out at work - to have the time to do what I needed to become the man I am today - using sick leave to do this created extra stress for me.

“My partner and I relied on my income, and I worried that if I took sick leave for my surgeries, and then later got sick, I'd have to choose between coming to work when I was unwell and getting paid, or staying home to recover without pay.”

SUPPLIED ANZ employee Alex says having to use sick leave during his medical transition created more stress.

Alex, who grew up in a small town in California in the 1970s and 1980s and later came to live in New Zealand, started seeing a psychologist about his gender dysphoria at the age of 34.

“Working through this with my psychologist helped me make an important decision: to live outwardly as the gender I was internally.”

When he decided to transition, he was worried about what support he would get from ANZ, whether he would lose his job, and whether it would affect his permanent residency.

“I worked with what is now called our Talent and Culture team and my managers to come out to my team, to answer their many questions, and help them understand that I wanted to live as a man.

“Two years later, I decided to start medical transition with hormones.”

His psychologist certified that he was not medically fit for work for four to six weeks, a period away from work which gave his colleagues time to digest Alex’s decision and also for him to get used to the idea.

As well as taking hormones, Alex had a number of surgeries for which he took time off as annual and sick leave.

“Not everyone goes down a physical transition route. There are many ways individuals may affirm their gender, and this is what makes it personal for everyone: you get to do it in your own way and in your own time,” he said.

“But whatever people choose, to become their true selves, they need to be supported and have the opportunity to take time away from work.”

LGBTIQAP+ people in Australia and New Zealand still experienced verbal and physical attacks, and worried about losing their jobs or not getting a new job, he said.

“There are high suicide and murder rates in the LGBTIQAP+ community worldwide, and in some countries people can be jailed - even legally killed - for being who they are.”

The Government has allocated extra money in this year’s Budget for gender affirming surgery in response to a 50-year waiting list, and growing demand.